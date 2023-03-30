app-menu Social mobile

Mad World – Age of Darkness: Hell Made Madness to Take Over Gamers’ PC in April

Marzo 30, 2023

The long-awaited MMORPG finally assigned with the official launch date

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gamers are expected to mark 27th of April on their calendars for the revelation of web-based MMORPG ‘Mad World’ on PC and Steam, officiated by JANDISOFT, the developing and publishing company of the aforementioned game.

The full promotion video recently released on JANDISOFT’s official YouTube channel weaves the BGM and gory atmosphere reminiscent of horror films into spectacles that portray the dark universe of ‘Mad World,’  to rewind the scenes underlining the world dominated by demons and hint the life-or-death battle of humans against demons.

‘Mad World’ is an MMORPG title that has won worldwide attention and anticipation from the gaming population with characteristics not easily found in other titles of the same genre, including but not limited to the following:

About JANDISOFT

JANDISOFT, Inc. strives to provide gamers with lasting gaming experience through lore balanced between despair and hope and challenging combats involving highly original monsters and dungeon raids. Learn more about JANDISOFT and ‘Mad World’ at the official communities listed below:

Discord: https://discord.gg/madworldmmoReddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/madworld/YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/MADWORLDMMOFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/madworldmmo/Twitter: https://twitter.com/jandisoft

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040636/0322___________B_ENG_1.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mad-world—age-of-darkness-hell-made-madness-to-take-over-gamers-pc-in-april-301782734.html

