Making the Most of Every Ray | Huawei Showcases All-Scenario Smart PV+ESS Solutions at SNEC 2023

Maggio 25, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the 16th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC 2023) in Shanghai, Huawei showcases its next-generation all-scenario Smart PV+ Energy Storage System (ESS) solutions and the company’s global success stories. These solutions are designed for utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and residential scenarios.

I. Utility Smart PV&ESS Solution: Enabling PV as a Main Energy Source

Utility-scale power plants are complex and diversified. They feature a high proportion of renewable energy and power electronic equipment, and GW-level ultra-large power plants, which come with challenges in safety, grid connection, operation & maintenance (O&M), and power generation efficiency. Huawei innovatively proposes to integrate power electronics and digital technologies, PV and ESS, as well as energy and data flows. Huawei works with ecosystem partners to build a Utility Smart PV&ESS Solution that ensures stable grid connection, ultimate safety, intelligent O&M, and high yields.

In Gonghe County, Qinghai, China, Huawei has participated in building the world’s largest 2.2 GW PV campus, which is connected to the world’s first ultrahigh-voltage (UHV) power transmission line of 100% clean energy. The line transmits clean energy continuously from the northwest plateau to the central plains. In Sichuan’s Yalong River, Huawei has helped build a green, low-carbon, safe, and efficient modern energy system for the world’s largest 1 GW hydro-solar hybrid power plant at the highest altitude.

Huawei has set the trend of string inverters and reshaped the Smart String ESS architecture. The innovative Huawei Smart String ESS integrates electrochemistry, cooling, power electronics, digital technologies, and safety design. Pack-level optimization and rack-level management mitigate inconsistency and uncertainty of lithium batteries by using power electronics technologies. Four-level active safety and two-level passive isolation enable refined management, raising the available capacity and safety standards. With high recognition from customers, the solution has been adopted in the 1.3 GWh Red Sea project in Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest off-grid ESS project powered entirely by renewable energy.

II. Commercial & Industrial Smart PV Solution: A One-stop Solution for a Sustainable Business

Low-carbon development has become a global trend. An increasing number of enterprises are aiming for lower electricity costs and carbon emissions. They seek to promote a green transformation to reduce energy costs and achieve energy independence. To meet the needs, Huawei has proposed the “1+4” Optimizer+PV+ESS+Charger+Management System architecture. This solution delivers high safety, reliability, and energy yield, and easy O&M using intelligent technologies. It will be a preferred choice for PV plants in commercial and industrial scenarios.

III. Residential Smart PV Solution: A Home That Always Shines

Huawei Residential Smart PV Solution 4.0 optimizes energy yield, storage, consumption, and safety to ensure home energy self-sufficiency.

Safety is the cornerstone of everything we do. Built on Huawei’s established expertise in the PV industry, the solution provides comprehensive and rock-solid safety protection for PV, ESS, and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) performance above and under the rooftop. Above the rooftop, the solution offers the L4 intelligent arc protection (the highest in the industry) and module-level rapid shutdown. Under the rooftop, equipment is undergoing EMC shielding like home appliances thanks to technological innovation. In addition to four-level safety protection, the ESS is safeguarded with up to 12 protective measures including dual emergency protection.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate and work with partners, industry players, governments, industry organizations, and standards organizations to drive the high-quality development of PV and ESS industries. Our vision is to promote green PV as a main energy source for every home and business, accelerating carbon neutrality for a better, greener future.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085494/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/making-the-most-of-every-ray–huawei-showcases-all-scenario-smart-pvess-solutions-at-snec-2023-301834636.html