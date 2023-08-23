app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Mambu appoints Fernando Zandona as permanent CEO

Agosto 23, 2023

– Having served as interim CEO since June, Zandona will step up to lead the next phase of the company’s growth

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mambu, the leading cloud banking platform, has appointed Fernando Zandona as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

After serving as interim CEO since June – having previously held the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer at Mambu – Fernando will now spearhead the business as it enters its next phase of growth.

Fernando is a proven technology and product leader with more than 20 years’ experience in various organisations, including Microsoft and Amazon. Before joining Mambu in 2022, he was General Manager of AWS Fargate and Amazon Linux where he was responsible for the success of the company’s product strategy and roadmap.

Fritz Oidtmann, Chairman of the Mambu Board, said: “During his time as interim CEO, Fernando has demonstrated deep industry and technical expertise, combined with a natural aptitude for leadership. His in-depth understanding of cloud technology, experience working in customer-centric businesses, and track record of developing high-performance teams focused on innovation are a natural fit with Mambu. We’re confident he’s the right person to take the business forward on a permanent basis, as we continue to transform the banking industry and help our customers to deliver delightful financial experiences.”

As permanent CEO, Fernando will be based at Mambu’s head office in Amsterdam and will continue to collaborate closely with Mambu customers and the company’s global team to drive forward his vision for the business.

Commenting on his appointment, Zandona said: “I’m truly honoured to take on the role of CEO. At Mambu, we’re shaping the future of financial technology and having a lasting impact on the industry. I’m excited to lead the company through this next phase of growth, leveraging our team’s expertise and commitment to innovation to deliver real benefits for customers.”

Mambu is the leading provider of SaaS cloud banking technology globally. With more than 280 customers, and over 120M end users worldwide, the company remains committed to developing its product offering as it powers the creation of new banks, lenders, and fintechs, and supports existing financial businesses to migrate onto more modern tech stacks. 

About Mambu

Mambu is the world’s only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands. Mambu supports 280 customers in over 65 countries – including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO, Bank Islam and Orange Bank. www.mambu.com.

For media enquiries, please contact mambu@hardnumbers.co.uk.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192356/Fernando_Zandona_CEO.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192357/Mambu_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mambu-appoints-fernando-zandona-as-permanent-ceo-301907889.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Neymar Jr. is the new Global Ambassador for Horse Team/Campline Horses

– A/V + Photo: https://we.tl/t-wg7KfRX551 LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Brazil…

DAS Solar ranked in BNEF Tier 1 Global PV Manufactures list with N-type modules recognized by the market

– QUZHOU, China, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DAS Solar, as a leader in N-type technology, has …

SNAI – Conference League: la Fiorentina riparte da Vienna Il «2» dei viola in casa del Rapid vale 1,65

(Milano, 23 agosto 2023) – La squadra di Italiano, finalista a giugno a Praga, ha preso il posto …

Anycubic’s A-Creators Fest: Igniting Innovation and Unveiling Technological Marvels

– SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Anycubic is thrilled to announce its eagerly an…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl