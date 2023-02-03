app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Mammotion Showcased LUBA Series Robot Lawn Mowers at NHS2023

Febbraio 3, 2023

It Expands LUBA Series Portfolio to Meet More Customers Needs

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mammotion, a pioneer in outdoor robotic electric solutions, attended one of the most professional trade shows for the hardware and home improvement industries, the National Hardware Show, in Las Vegas. It recently expanded the  LUBA Series perimeter wire-free robot lawn mower lineup. The products were showcased at NHS2023 for the first time.

The RTK and multi-sensor integrated navigation systems are key features of the LUBA Series. Users can use the Mammotion app to create maps and set up different mowing areas without digging or burying wires. To meet different lawn mowing needs, the LUBA Series is available in three models: LUBA AWD 5000, LUBA AWD 3000, and LUBA AIR 1000.

LUBA AWD 5000 and LUBA AWD 3000 are equipped with an all-wheel-drive system that can climb up to 75% of slopes and handle the most difficult rough terrain and complex lawn layouts. They are available for two lawn sizes: up to 5000m2 (1.25 acres) and 3000m2 (0.75 acres).

LUBA AIR 1000 has a rear-wheel-drive system and large-diameter omnidirectional wheels. It is designed for ordinary home yards and has effective traversal and steering capabilities. Its ideal lawn size is less than 1000m2 (0.25 acres).

“We are so excited to participate in NHS2023,” says Jidong Wei, the CEO of Mammotion. “The show provides an opportunity to showcase our capabilities and benefits of innovative products while also allowing us to build relationships with industry professionals and potential customers. We discovered the latest trend and shared experiences.”

Mammotion will continue to invest in innovative robotic solutions and technologies to create an efficient and eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle that lets users live better lives. The company is looking for industrial partners worldwide.  If you are interested in becoming a dealer, please contact us at distribution@mammotion.com.

Pre-orders for the LUBA Series are now available on Mammotion Online Store. Shop now on a truly hands-free mowing experience.

About Mammotion

Founded in January 2022, Mammotion is dedicated to leading a smarter, more efficient, eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle by providing innovative electric robotic solutions. The team’s core members come from the world’s leading robotic and UAV companies. Inheriting AgileX Robotics’ seven years of experience with advanced robotic chassis-based hardware and algorithm technology, Mammotion offers next-generation robotic solutions for professionals and consumers.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1995525/Mammotion_Showcased_LUBA_Series_Robot_Lawn_Mowers_at_NHS2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mammotion-showcased-luba-series-robot-lawn-mowers-at-nhs2023-301738271.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Quixant launches the QMAX Gaming platform, the Gaming industry’s most powerful and feature-rich PC

CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quixant is pleased to announce the launch of its…

Dombbit launches Self-Recharged Crypto Miner

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dombey Electrics Co. (www.dombbit.com), a company founded in…

Aborto. Pro Vita Famiglia: Vita vale sempre, la celebriamo aiutando 11 madri in difficoltà

(Adnkronos) – Roma, 3 febbraio 2023. «Nessuna condizione sociale, economica, psicologica o di fra…

Le sfide organizzativo/assistenziali del SSN 2023 – Nuovi modelli territoriali per la prevenzione e riduzione della mortalità cardiovascolare

(Adnkronos) – Claudio Bilato, Presidente ANMCO Veneto, Associazione Nazionale Medici Cardiologi O…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl