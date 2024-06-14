app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

MAMMOTION’s YUKA Series Robotic Lawn Mower Brings Refined Lawn Art and Leisure to Europe

14 Giugno 2024

MAMMOTION showcases new self-emptying lawn sweeper at spoga+gafa 2024 

COLOGNE, Germany, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MAMMOTION, a leading innovator in robotic lawn care solutions, has launched its highly anticipated YUKA Series robotic lawn mower in Europe. The new self-emptying lawn sweeping mower will be showcased at the upcoming spoga+gafa trade fair in Cologne, Germany on June 16-18 (Stand E058, Hall 6), where attendees will experience its advanced features and capabilities firsthand. 

YUKA Series combines 3D vision positioning technology, RTK satellite navigation, and intelligent obstacle avoidance to deliver meticulous lawn maintenance with ease. Designed for small to medium-sized lawns, YUKA Series eliminates the need for perimeter wires and ensures a clutter-free garden by autonomously disposing of grass clippings, leaves, and debris at up to 100 user-designated drop spots. Users can also select customized designs in the MAMMOTION app and have YUKA’s AI algorithms “print” patterns into the lawn during mowing. 

“At MAMMOTION, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful, perfectly maintained lawn without sacrificing their free time or weekend plans,” said Jidong Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. “The YUKA Series is a testament to our commitment to making lawn care effortless and enjoyable. With its advanced technology, intelligent features, and creative possibilities, the YUKA Series empowers homeowners to transform their lawns into stunning, living works of art. We’re thrilled to bring this innovative solution to the European market and look forward to helping more people discover the joy of a flawless lawn, without the heavy lift.” 

YUKA Series can manage up to 20 different mowing regions, enabling users to establish channels across multiple zones, even through narrow passages between houses. Its dual cutting plates span 320mm, with an in-app adjustable cutting height of 20-90mm to ensure optimal performance, uninterrupted mowing, and carpet-like appearance – even when tackling tall, thick, and wet grass. 

YUKA 1500 is now officially available for purchase through Amazon Germany, Amazon France and Mammotion EU store. The YUKA (without a sweeper) costs €1,499, while the YUKA with sweeper kit costs €1,899 and includes a sweeper and an extra 4.5Ah battery.

The YUKA Series includes two models. The YUKA 2000 will be available in Europe starting in July. 

To learn more about the YUKA Series robotic lawn mower, visit https://mammotion.com/pages/yuka or stop by Mammotion’s booth at spoga+gafa 2024. 

About MAMMOTIONMAMMOTION is dedicated to cultivating an intelligent and high-quality eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle through innovative robotic solutions. Our mission commences with revolutionizing robot lawn mowers for both professionals and consumers, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient outdoor experience.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438837/YUKA.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mammotions-yuka-series-robotic-lawn-mower-brings-refined-lawn-art-and-leisure-to-europe-302172958.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

AM General Features JLTV A2 International Debut at Eurosatory 2024

14 Giugno 2024
PARIS, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading manufacturer of light tactical vehicles and mobility…

Conoscere il menù in anticipo: l’importanza per i clienti dei ristoranti

14 Giugno 2024
(Adnkronos) – Bologna, 14 giugno 2024 – Nel mondo di oggi, dove il tempo è prezioso e le opzioni …

Sanità Integrativa: pilastro essenziale distinto dalla Sanità Privata

14 Giugno 2024
(Adnkronos) – Luciano Dragonetti, presidente ANSI: “La Sanità Integrativa è fondamentale per risp…

Scoring a Seat at UEFA EURO 2024™ with Top-Performing AI-Powered TOSHIBA TV Lineup

14 Giugno 2024
HONG KONG, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Football fans are in for a treat as they gear up for UEF…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI