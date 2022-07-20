Mars Announces The M&M’S® FUNd Advisory Council as Part of Its Purpose to Create A World Where Everyone Feels They Belong

Luglio 20, 2022

M&M’S, proudly part of Mars, takes next steps toward achieving its goal of increasing a sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025

NEWARK, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today M&M’S®, the iconic candy brand that is part of Mars Inc., announced The M&M’S FUNd Advisory Council, a group of experts who will drive M&M’S brand programming of diversity, inclusivity and belonging around the world.

The M&M’S FUNd was announced this past January with the intention to track the brand’s action against the refreshed purpose to create a world where everyone feels they belong. The M&M’S FUNd offers resources, mentorship, opportunities and financial support in the arts and entertainment space to connect people and ensure they have access to experiences to increase a sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025.

The founding advisory council for the M&M’S FUNd will include representatives from Coqual, Disability:IN, GLAAD, Global Belonging Collaborative, GroupM and PolicyLink. M&M’S will convene the below advisors from esteemed organizations together several times a year to assess the brand’s programs, quantify impact, provide counsel and further our mission through our organizations’ respective networks.

“Mars is innovating to create positive impact on society and shape the world we want tomorrow – and the evolved M&M’S purpose is one more example of how our brands are able to inspire moments of everyday happiness for consumers,” said Jessica Adelman, Corporate Affairs Vice President at Mars Wrigley. “Mars and the M&M’S brand are honored to partner with this deep-bench of global experts who as part of the M&M’S FUNd will help us to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”

Since unveiling its purpose, M&M’S has been hard at work delivering on its promise to create a world where everyone feels they belong, bringing its commitment to life across every touchpoint, including through product, digital offerings, content, in-store programs and consumer activations, all under the M&M’S FUNd.

And we are just getting started. To learn more about The M&M’S FUNd Advisory Council and to follow the work M&M’S is doing to deliver on its purpose, visit MMS.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including Ben’s Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M’s®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862522/Mars_MMS_FUNd_Logo.jpg