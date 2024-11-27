app-menu Social mobile

Marvels of Saudi Orchestra Concludes with a Spectacular Finale in Tokyo

27 Novembre 2024

TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The renowned ‘Marvels of Saudi Orchestra’ was concluded with an awe-inspiring performance at Tokyo Opera City. Organized by the Saudi Music Commission, one of the 11 commissions under the Ministry of Culture, and held under the patronage of His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture, the event delivered an evening of exceptional musical artistry and cultural collaboration.

The concert featured the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir in a dynamic performance alongside Japan’s prestigious Gagaku Orchestra Imperial Court Music and the Orchestra  Academy of Tokyo College of Music. Adding to the evening’s brilliance was a standout guest appearance by the legendary Japanese guitarist HOTEI, whose performance captivated the audience.

Marking its ﬁfth destination and ﬁrst in the Far East, the Tokyo concert represented a signiﬁcant milestone in the ‘Marvels of Saudi Orchestra’ tour, which has previously enthralled audiences in Paris, Mexico City, New York City, and London. The carefully curated concert blended traditional Saudi compositions with classical Japanese masterpieces, showcasing the unique artistic depth of both nations and leaving a profound impression on all in attendance.

Paul Paciﬁco, CEO of the Saudi Music Commission, reflected on the signiﬁcance of the event, stating:

“The ‘Marvels of Saudi Orchestra’ has been an extraordinary celebration of musical talent and creativity. Tonight’s performance was a ﬁtting ﬁnale, demonstrating the power of collaboration between the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir and our esteemed Japanese partners. This concert not only delivered an unforgettable experience but also underscored the transformative potential of music.”

The ‘Marvels of Saudi Orchestra’ represents the Saudi Music Commission’s unwavering commitment to fostering world-class musical talent, celebrating cultural expression, and elevating artistic achievement to the global stage.

Contacts: Lola Stewart, +44 77 99 888 548, lola.stewart@flint-culture.com 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568365/HOTEI_Marvels_of_Saudi_Orchestra.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marvels-of-saudi-orchestra-concludes-with-a-spectacular-finale-in-tokyo-302317348.html

