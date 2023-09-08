app-menu Social mobile

Maypharm introduces the next generation of skin booster, METOO HEALER

Settembre 8, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Maypharm introduces the next generation of skin booster, METOO HEALER. Maypharm is a global company founded in 2015, specializing in cosmetic medicine and dermocosmetic products for skin care and rejuvenation.

Why should you use METOO HEALER PDRN BOOST CH?

It’s the only skin solution you will need.

METOO HEALER PDRN Boost CH is a premium skin revitalizing formula developed by the No. 1 anti-aging research institute in Korea with 35 years of studies focused only on cell aging.

MAIN INGREDIENTS

PDRN Boost CH combines over 50 active ingredients, including vitamins, amino acids, coenzymes, nucleic acids, and hyaluronic acids at optimal proportions for absorption into the epidermis to improve fibroblast function and to target several skin concerns at once, all while providing deep nourishment to the skin.

With a vitamin B complex that includes niacinamide and biotin, PDRN Boost CH stimulates skin cell renewal, improving the skin’s tone and texture. It also contains over 10 of the 20 amino acids that work as building blocks for proteins, including arginine, lysine, and histidine. Consequently, PDRN Boost CH offers antioxidant benefits and support of skin cell turnover for healthy, radiant skin.

Maypharm offers a variety of skin boosters (mesotherapy products) to fit your particular needs., For further details, please contact us at maypharm@maypharm.co.kr, or visit our website at https://www.may-pharm.com/.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205154/METOO_HEALER1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205155/METOO_HEALER2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maypharm-introduces-the-next-generation-of-skin-booster-metoo-healer-301921819.html

