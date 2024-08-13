MAZDA EZ-6 confirmed as a truly global model

13 Agosto 2024

NANJING, China, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mazda recently showcased the design and development process of its first electric sedan, the MAZDA EZ-6, to users from China for the first time in its headquarters in Hiroshima. In July, the vehicle successfully rolled off the assembly line at Changan Mazda, Mazda’s joint venture in China. Concurrently, Mazda and Changan Mazda signed an Agreement on Electric Vehicle Export Cooperation, designating Changan Mazda as its exclusive Chinese new energy R&D and production base facing the global market. This fully demonstrates that the MAZDA EZ-6 will be Mazda’s first global new energy vehicle.

The MAZDA EZ-6 would be officially launched in the fall of 2024 as a global model, and first available in the Chinese and European markets. At the Beijing International Auto Show in April, Mazda President Masahiro Moro and Changan Automobile Chairman Zhu Huairong, jointly attended the global debut of the MAZDA EZ-6, which showed the high regard of both parties place on this global model.

Although the driving form has changed, Mazda has leveraged its extensive expertise in dynamic performance tuning from the gasoline vehicle era to elevate driving pleasure for MAZDA EZ-6, transcending the Jinba-Ittai (car and driver as one) offered by MAZDA6. Previously, experts from Mazda’s European R&D center had completed dynamic performance tuning and validation of the MAZDA EZ-6 at the Chongqing Automobile Testing Grounds, the highest specification automotive test field in China.

As for intelligence, the MAZDA EZ-6 adopts the leading intelligence and electrification technology of Changan Automobile, Mazda’s Chinese partner. The new car will be equipped with Level 2.5 autonomous driving assistance, a 7nm Qualcomm SA8155P chip, four high-definition panoramic cameras, and twelve high-performance ultrasonic radars. It will realize various intelligent driving scenarios such as autonomous parking, remote parking, remote intelligent parking, and trace-back parking.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2479888/Users_Chinese_market_visit_Mazda_Design_Center_Hiroshima_time.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2479889/Vehicle_dynamic_performance_expert_Mazda_Europe_R_D_center__right__communicates.jpg

