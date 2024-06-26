Medasense Announces a Strategic Agreement With Global Medical Company, Nihon Kohden Corporation

26 Giugno 2024

RAMAT GAN, Israel, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Medasense, a global leader in pain monitoring solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Nihon Kohden for the exclusive distribution of its revolutionary pain monitoring device in Japan. This partnership is intended to transform pain management practices across Japanese healthcare facilities, offering a significant advancement in patient care.

Nihon Kohden, renowned for its history of excellence in providing innovative high quality, reliable medical technology that improves the way healthcare is practiced, is partnering with Medasense to introduce its nociception monitor to the Japanese market. This cutting-edge device, with its state-of-the-art AI powered NOL – Nociception Level Index®, provides real-time, objective pain monitoring, enabling the personalization and optimization of pain treatment. It will be accessible to hospitals and clinics throughout Japan through Nihon Kohden’s extensive distribution channels pending regulatory approval.

Medasense’s CEO & Founder, Galit Zuckerman, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are honored to partner with Nihon Kohden, a company with a long history of excellence, that shares our vision of improving patient care through innovative solutions. Our mission is to help all patients suffer less from pain and the adverse effects of pain medication. Nihon Kohden’s established clinical, technological leadership and expertise in the Japanese market make them the perfect partner to distribute our nociception monitor.”

NOL monitoring provides an AI powered, clinically validated index to objectively quantify the physiological response to pain (nociception) supporting clinicians in delivering personalized anesthesia tailored to patient requirements. With over 40 peer reviewed publications, clinical studies have demonstrated that NOL-guided analgesia resulted in intraoperative opioid sparing, and improved post operative pain scores and patient recovery.1,2

About Medasense and NOL – Nociception Level Index® Technology

Medasense is transforming pain management with its breakthrough technology that empowers clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control, significantly reducing the risk of pain or of overmedication. The company’s flagship product, the PMD-200™, equipped with the NOL-Nociception Level Index®, leverages advanced artificial intelligence and a proprietary non-invasive sensor system. This unique platform provides objective monitoring and quantification of a patient’s pain response, making it an essential tool in an operating room and critical care unit settings where patients cannot communicate their pain levels. The PMD-200 is the first and only monitor to be authorized by the FDA for pain measurement for anaesthesiology. It has been used in over 100,000 surgeries worldwide, and is commercially available in the US, Europe, Canada, Latin America and Israel.

About Nihon Kohden

Founded in 1951, Nihon Kohden is a global leader of medical solutions with the goal to improve healthcare with advanced technology. For more than 70 years, Nihon Kohden has continued to provide a wide range of medical electronic equipment including EEG, EMG/EP measuring systems, electrocardiographs, bedside monitors, defibrillators, AEDs, ventilators, and hematology instruments.

Nihon Kohden utilizes cutting-edge technology to support medical treatment in all clinical areas, integrating medical devices into the IT network to meet customers’ requirements and offers a wide, comprehensive solution.

Rachel Weissbrod, VP Clinical & Market Development, Medasense

