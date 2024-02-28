Media OutReach Newswire Launches USA Press Release Distribution Network

Febbraio 28, 2024

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 February 2024 – Media OutReach Newswire, Asia’s first global newswire, has launched its own press release distribution network for the USA market.

As the first global newswire in Asia to build a dedicated distribution network across the USA, clients will have unlimited access to a proprietary database of more than 50,000 journalists and editors covering more than 443 trade media categories, distribution to Associated Press (AP) Newsroom, and news posting on more than 430 news sites, including APNews, to provide extensive reach to local USA media outlets for corporate announcements, brand and product launches, partnerships, and brand awareness.

Across the US distribution, clients also will benefit from high engagement rates through Media OutReach Newswire’s journalist database of US media outlets that includes The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, People Magazine, New York Post, Digital Journal and The Washington Post. With email open rates of up to 25 per cent, Media OutReach Newswire’s US distribution is already offering clients unprecedented access to journalists and media outlets across the USA market.

Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, says the USA distribution network is focused on supporting PR professionals and PR agencies to build authentic media relations with journalists and editors and optimize news write-up opportunities.

“Through our proprietary Media and Journalist Insights, our clients are informed of the number of journalists that we distribute to, and how many journalists by publication have opened their release,” Kok says.

“This information has been lacking in the newswire industry and we are proud to be able to provide these insights to our clients. This journalist engagement provides holistic insights for better strategic communications planning and making informed strategic decisions.”

Media OutReach Newswire’s proprietary Media and Journalist Insights allows clients to monitor journalists’ interaction with their press release with detailed distribution details, email open rates and open rates by publication. This gives clients a powerful tool for strategic communications planning and making informed strategic decisions with holistic PR insights. These ready-to-use post-release reports allow communications professionals to generate intelligence reports in English and Simplified Chinese for C-Suite reporting.

Media OutReach Newswire guarantees news posting on all the world’s financial terminals, reaching financial professionals, investors, analysts, and fund managers globally via Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, Dow Jones Newswire, Factset, Infront and Morningstar.

Access to international news partners allows brands to reach editors and journalists through Reuters News Agency, Associated Press (AP), Agence France Presse (AFP). Media OutReach Newswire also guarantees news posting to APNews, The Financial Times, Markets Insider, as well as data services of Acquire Media and Comtex.

An integrated communications solution for PR professionals, Media OutReach Newswire’s next generation AI-driven communications portal is redefining press release distribution and connecting brands in Asia to a global network of journalists and media outlets, powered by in-depth reports and PR campaign intelligence.

Media OutReach Newswire has been entrusted by PR and communication departments across Asia and internationally to build their global brand reputation in the USA by engaging journalists and editors for corporate and brand reputation, building media relations, and generating earned media coverage from journalists.

Launched in 2009, Media OutReach Newswire is the first global newswire founded in the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company operates regional offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, China, Thailand, and Taiwan.

Media OutReach Newswire was founded with an objective to facilitate Public Relations and Investor Relations professionals to build authentic relationships with journalists and editors and provide ready to use multiformat reports with pioneering insights and intelligence on Public Relations Campaign performance.

With SaaS portal and proprietary AI technology at its core, Media OutReach Newswire distributes multi-language and multimedia press releases directly to the inbox of editors and journalists to optimise write-ups, build media relations and post their press releases online to build visibility and strengthen organic SEO.

As a pioneering global newswire agency and the voice of Asian companies, Media OutReach Newswire is the only press release company that owns its distribution network in 26 countries across Asia Pacific region, USA, and with partners in Canada, Latin America, UK, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

For more information about us, please visit: https://www.media-outreach.com/