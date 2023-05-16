app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Medit continues to see strong scanner adoption in Q1 2023

Maggio 16, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Medit (www.medit.com), a leading provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions, announced today that the number of intraoral scanner installations has increased by 46% in Q1 2023 compared to the same quarter last year.

Medit first introduced its intraoral scanner to the market in 2018 with Medit i500 and has since broken down price barriers by offering scanners at less than half the price of competitors. Despite its affordability, the scanner has garnered positive word-of-mouth for its high precision and user-friendly features. The successor to the Medit i500, the Medit i700, was launched in 2021 and quickly became the best-selling scanner due to its precision and speed.

According to GB Ko, CEO of Medit, ” At Medit, we take pride in our easy-to-use and accurate scanners, which continue to assist dentists on their journey towards digital practices. Our scanners are equipped with Medit Apps, which help to make digital dentistry more streamlined and accessible for both learning and practice.”

Medit’s software is a key competitive advantage for its intraoral scanning solutions. The company’s Medit Link platform, which is becoming the standard for dental professionals and laboratories, offers a wide range of free dental apps that enhance productivity and streamline workflows. Medit Link is also highly integrated with other platforms, services, software, and hardware, providing a comprehensive solution for digital dentistry. Medit has also experienced a 44% growth in the number of Medit Link users in Q1 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Michael Lee, CTO of Medit, added, “Medit’s software is a key differentiator for our intraoral scanning solutions. Our platform is also open for developers to create apps that can exchange data with Medit Link. This is how Medit is creating a digital dentistry platform that is changing the industry and providing innovative solutions to our customers.”

Medit’s affordable, high-quality digital dentistry solutions have led to a significant increase in the adoption of its intraoral scanners and Medit Link platform. As the industry evolves, Medit will continue to empower dental professionals with solutions that improve productivity, streamline workflows, and deliver exceptional patient care.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075714/image_1.jpg Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798058/4033041/Logo_MEDIT_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medit-continues-to-see-strong-scanner-adoption-in-q1-2023-301823199.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Luigi Piro, giovane imprenditore lucano, premiato dalla Fondazione Italia Usa per l’app Check

(Adnkronos) – Roma, 16 maggio 2023 – Luigi Piro, giovane imprenditore ventiduenne di Lagonegro, c…

Wondershare Filmora announced the launch of its Co-Creation campaign

Showcase Your Creativity with Wondershare Filmora Co Creation Campaign and Win Exciting Prizes VA…

Report Egualia / Pianeta generici: stagnazione fa rima con “sparizione”

(Adnkronos) – I dati dei rapporti annuali sul mercato italiano dei generici e dei biosimilari. L’…

HOTELEX Shanghai 2023: Reactivate the Biz on Foodservice & Horeca

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit in 2023, the ca…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl