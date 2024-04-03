Mega Metal at Wire Fair with its most innovative products…

3 Aprile 2024

MEGA METAL STRENGTHENS EUROPEAN MARKET WITH WIRE FAIR

ISTANBUL, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mega Metal, one of the important players of value added copper wire industry of the world, attends Wire Fair, one of the most important events of wire and cable industry worldwide. Dominating more than 70 percent of the market as the Europe’s biggest and strongest fine and superfine copper wire manufacturer, Mega Metal aims to maintain its strong market position thanks to the fairs where it presents its innovative products.

Mega Metal, one of the most important players of European and Turkish market in the copper wire industry, will attend Wire Fair between 15-19 April in Düsseldorf Germany. The innovations for a wide range of needs of industry and commerce will be presented in the fair which is one of the most important events of the wire and cable industry worldwide. Also conferences, forums, High Potential Days with ecoMetals will be organized at the fair where all stakeholders in the process chain from raw materials to the latest machines for wire production and processing, new products to innovations obtained from research will attend.

“We are the first-line brand when it comes to superfine conductive wire in Europe”

Mega Metal, which meets the copper wire demand of Türkiye and Europe with its innovative products, will be at Hall 10 stand A70 in the fair. Mega Metal Board Chairman Cüneyt Ali Turgut evaluated the fair and stated that production of copper conductive wire with high added value is their priority as Mega Metal, and underlined that the markets leading the technology in this segment are Europe and America. Turgut stated that Mega Metal is the first-line brand when it comes to superfine conductive wire especially in European market and added that “We, as Mega Metal, dominate more than 70 percent of the market as the biggest and strongest fine and superfine copper wire producer of Europe. We aim to maintain our strong market position here and the fairs we attend serve this goal. We will continue to attend international fairs which will make major contributions to us to make new business connections, create networks, promote our products at the international arena and keep informed of new developments in our industry”.

“We have sustainability in our agenda”

Cüneyt Ali Turgut stated that the focus of the investments in 2024 is sustainability, and added that “We have installed a solar power plant on the roof of our factory in Kayseri. We have electricity production capacity of 6 MW here. We have also started to work to install two solar power plants of total 57 MW in Kütahya, Bilecik and Tunceli. When all our power plants are deployed in the first quarter of 2025, we plan to start to meet 85 percent of our company’s electricity consumption from renewable energy”.

About Mega Metal

Starting its production activities in Kayseri in 2005, Mega Metal currently employs more than 700 persons in 75 thousand sqm open area and 45 thousand sqm indoor area. Mega Metal, which produces super-fine oxygen-free electrolytic copper wire products with high technology and quality, dominates 75 percent of the European market. The wires produced by Mega Metal are used in a wide range of areas, from renewable energy plants to the automotive industry, from space crafts to high-tech medical devices and robots; and the company exports to more than 30 countries around the world, especially the European Union countries.

