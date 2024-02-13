app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Mencom Corporation Expands European Presence Through Strategic Acquisition of ELIM spol. s r.o

Febbraio 13, 2024

OAKWOOD, Ga., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As of December 1st, 2023, Mencom Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of industrial electrical connectors, has successfully completed the acquisition of ELIM spol. s r.o., a leading producer of wiring harnesses located in Volary, Czech Republic. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Mencom, solidifying its footprint in Europe and enhancing its ability to locally manufacture and distribute high-quality products to a broader customer base.

ELIM, founded in 1993, has established a world class reputation as a reliable manufacturer of wiring harnesses, serving diverse industries such as automotive, military, food processing, medical, space, air, and sea transport. The shared commitment to excellence in quality and production processes aligns seamlessly with Mencom’s values, setting the stage for collaborative growth and success.

Following the acquisition, ELIM now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mencom Corporation, boasting a skilled team of over 60 professionals ready to immediately commence the production of Mencom’s popular products. This strategic expansion positions Mencom to better serve its European customers by providing top-tier connector solutions directly from a local facility.

Bruce Mistarz, CEO of Mencom Corporation, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome ELIM to the Mencom family. This strategic move will not only strengthen our presence in Europe, but it will also allow us to expand the reach of our products to a broader range of customers. We look forward to leveraging ELIM’s expertise and capabilities to drive growth and success.”

With this acquisition, Mencom Corporation reaffirms its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of clients globally, delivering exceptional products and services, fostering enduring relationships, and driving innovation in the connector industry.

For more information about these products, or Mencom’s circular connectors, panel interface connectors, rectangular connectors, cable glands or valve connectors,  please contact the factory or visit www.mencomcorp.eu.

For details, contact:Mark DixonMarketing ManagerEmail: mark@mencom.comPhone: (770)534-4585

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338182/Mencom_Logo.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338183/MENCOM_ELIM_Aquisition.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mencom-corporation-expands-european-presence-through-strategic-acquisition-of-elim-spol-s-ro-302059021.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Manuel Bernardi, Imprenditore In Rete: il Bestseller su come raggiungere il successo aziendale attraverso la creazione di una rete di imprese

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 13.02.2024 – Veder crescere la propria azienda è il sogno di qualsiasi impr…

UL Solutions espande il programma Verified Healthy Building per includere i nuovi edifici

– Il marchio UL per la verifica della salubrità edile delle nuove costruzioni (UL Verified Healt…

Orisha | Openbravo riconosciuta nella 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by POS for Tier 2 Retailers

– Barcellona, 13 febbraio 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Orisha | Openbravo, facente parte del gruppo Oris…

Fragole e champagne rosé protagonisti della tavola degli innamorati

– Il progetto I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe presenta un San Valentino sexy e salutare, con …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI