app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Mencom Strengthens European Presence with New Sales Office in the Netherlands

25 Settembre 2024

OAKWOOD, Ga. and ALMELO, Netherlands, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mencom Corporation, a global manufacturer of industrial connector solutions for power, control, signal and networking applications, has announced the opening of its new sales office in the Netherlands. This strategic move highlights Mencom’s dedication to serving its expanding customer base and distribution partners throughout the European Union.

The new Dutch office will function as a central hub for sales activities, product demonstrations, training sessions and client meetings. A dedicated team of sales professionals versed in Mencom’s product portfolio will offer tailored support and guidance to customers across the region.

“Our investment in a European sales presence allows us to better serve our customers and meet increasing demand for Mencom’s innovative solutions,” said Bruce Mistarz, CEO of Mencom Corporation. “With this expansion, we reinforce our position as a trusted partner delivering exceptional value to the European market.”

In conjunction with their acquisition of a manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic, this new Dutch office aims to streamline operations and ensure prompt product delivery across Europe. Plus, customers can anticipate service with local product availability and quicker response times. The company is committed to strengthening its presence in Europe while maintaining its commitment to customer satisfaction.

For any questions regarding Mencom’s new office in Europe, products, or customer support, please contact the following:

Mencom EuropeWindmolen 227609NN AlmeloThe Netherlands

http://www.mencomcorp.eu+31 548 659 054europe@mencomcorp.eu

For details, contact:Mark DixonMarketing ManagerEmail: mark@mencom.comPhone: (770)534-4585

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514424/Mencom_Corporation_New_sales_office.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338182/Mencom_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mencom-strengthens-european-presence-with-new-sales-office-in-the-netherlands-302257706.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Auto sfonda una vetrina di Maldarizzi Automotive. Una trovata virale del dealer che lancia iniziative chiare e trasparenti

25 Settembre 2024
(Adnkronos) – Bari,25/09/2024. Si chiama “Fake news, prezzi veri” ed è la campagna commerciale da…

Sanofi: Poland’s EU Presidency – Paving the Way for a Competitive Pharmaceutical Industry

25 Settembre 2024
WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As Poland prepares for its EU Presidency, health n…

Festival Nazionale dell’Economia Civile 2024: a Palazzo Vecchio arrivano Giobbe Covatta, Ermal Meta e Fabrizio Moro

25 Settembre 2024
(Adnkronos) – Firenze, 25 settembre 2024. Il Festival Nazionale dell’Economia, che negli anni è d…

Yinergy Makes UK Debut at Solar & Storage Live 2024, Showcasing Innovative Energy Solutions

25 Settembre 2024
BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yinergy made its UK debut at the 2024 Solar &…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI