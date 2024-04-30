app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Mercari Expands Multilingual Support (English, Traditional Chinese and Korean) on Web for Overseas Users of Crossborder Services

30 Aprile 2024

TOKYO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Japanese marketplace app operator Mercari, Inc. (hereinafter “Mercari”) expands multilingual support on its platform to cater to the diverse needs of overseas users. Effective April 30, 2024, select pages and contents of the “Mercari” website are now accessible in English, Traditional Chinese and Korean, enabling users to purchase items through crossborder services more easily.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107675/202404229785/_prw_PI1fl_BC47TFYo.png

BackgroundUnder its medium-term business strategy, Mercari has focused on further global expansion, beginning crossborder sales in 2019 (*1), and is working to create a global circular economy. In February 2023, Mercari started increasing its partnerships with crossborder e-commerce businesses and has reached over 60 partners (*2).

Recognizing a growing demand for multilingual support, Mercari responded to feedback from overseas users who encountered challenges navigating the Japanese-only website and embarked on a mission to enhance user experience by translating key parts of the service into English, Traditional Chinese and Korean.

Through multilingual support, Mercari hopes to provide a more seamless experience to overseas users.

The enhanced multilingual support offers the following benefits to overseas users:- Select pages and contents of the “Mercari” website are available in Japanese and English, Japanese and Traditional Chinese, or Japanese and Korean, facilitating smoother navigation for international users.

– Item prices are displayed in dual currency on the item details page, supporting 26 currencies, thus streamlining the purchasing process for users worldwide.

Future VisionLooking ahead, Mercari plans to remain committed to making its products as accessible as possible. By prioritizing convenience and catering to diverse demographics, Mercari aims to foster wider circulation and contribute to a world where everyone can create new value.

Notes:(*1) “Marketplace app Mercari begins crossborder sales to over 100 countries: Overseas Buyers Can Now Purchase Items Using Proxy Service” (November 2019) https://about.mercari.com/en/press/news/articles/20191115_crossborder-2/

(*2) As of April 2024

Users located overseas cannot create accounts on Mercari. The actual purchase and shipping process is done through official proxy purchasing services supported by Mercari.Current translation coverage varies between English, Traditional Chinese and Korean sites.The above information is subject to change.

URL: https://merc.li/KxqzcpRHa

Overview of MercariCompany Name: Mercari, Inc.Location: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6118Main Business Activities: Planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace appRepresentative: Shintaro Yamada

For information about using the Mercari logo and icon, please see the page below:https://about.mercari.com/en/press/press-kit/mercari/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mercari-expands-multilingual-support-english-traditional-chinese-and-korean-on-web-for-overseas-users-of-crossborder-services-302131012.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Addverb Releases 2023 Sustainability Report Detailing Company’s Journey towards Technological Ecology

30 Aprile 2024
NOIDA, India, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Addverb, a global leader in robotics and automation,…

De Nora ottiene più produttività e rapidità per l’attività di ricerca, con EcoStruxure Automation Expert di Scheider Electric

30 Aprile 2024
(Adnkronos) – •La nuova architettura di automazione incentrata su software è stata impiegata per …

Sommet Education crea la sua Fondazione per sostenere le sfide occupazionali nel settore dell’ospitalità

30 Aprile 2024
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, 30 aprile 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sommet Education crea la sua Fondazione, un…

Italiancolor, innovazione e sostenibilità economica per l’edilizia: “La ricerca è fondamentale per offrire alle imprese prodotti sempre più efficienti e sostenibili”

30 Aprile 2024
(Adnkronos) – Francesco Storti e Francesco Picciuolo, CEO e Managing Director dell’azienda barese…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI