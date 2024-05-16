Meryl Streep Stuns in LILYSILK Attire at Cannes 2024 Photo Call, Honored with Palme d’Or Award

16 Maggio 2024

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Legendary Hollywood actress Meryl Streep was pictured looking effortlessly chic at the iconic 77th Festival de Cannes, running from May 14 to 25, wearing an Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt from LILYSILK.

Veteran actress Streep, known for her versatility in countless roles over the years, was in Cannes to receive the prestigious Palme d’Or award, celebrating her outstanding contributions to cinema over more than five decades.

During the photocall before the opening ceremony, Streep looked stunning in a stylish white Michael Kors Collection suit paired with the LILYSILK Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt. On May 15, People featured Streep looking “French Riviera Chic” in the Best Photos from Cannes 2024, and was also featured in another Peoplearticle on May 14, with “all smiles on the red carpet”. Additionally, also on May 14, Just Jared pictured Streep looking “Effortlessly Chic at Cannes 2024 Photo Call.”

The Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt, featuring bold navy and white stripes, is crafted from luxurious printed silk twill, offering a perfect blend of sophistication and comfort. The shirt is designed for those who appreciate quality and style. Made from premium silk twill, its bold stripes make it a standout piece suitable for both formal and casual occasions. The shirt is a testament to LILYSILK’s commitment to blending luxury and practicality.

“LILYSILK is deeply honored that Meryl Streep, a true icon in the film industry, chose our Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt for her appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival,” said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. “Her passion and impeccable style inspire us to continue creating exceptional garments that embody timeless elegance for a global audience.”

This is not the first time the Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt has been adorned by a showbiz star. On February 12, popular Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson delivered a blitzing performance of It Was a Sin by The Revivalists while wearing the shirt.

In September 2023, Hollywood actress Jessica Alba wore the shirt with elegance to celebrate her Honest renovation event. Also, esteemed actress Emma Roberts modeled the same shirt during her summer break last year.

