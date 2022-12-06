Metaverse Fashion Week Returns in Spring 2023 To Highlight Advances in Digital Fashion & Interoperability

Dicembre 6, 2022

The web3 revolution continues next year with the annual exploration of what fashion will look like in virtual worlds, featuring participation from the first CFDA-Recognized Fashion Week to join MVFW

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Decentraland, the world’s largest user-owned and operated virtual social world, announced today the return of Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) which will be held from March 28-31, 2023, concluding the Spring/Summer Fashion season on virtual catwalks. Pioneered by Decentraland and UNXD, a leading immersive art & culture platform, in collaboration with the Spatial and OVER metaverses, MVFW23 invites the global community to experience the latest advancements in metaversal interoperability and digital fashion.

At the inaugural Metaverse Fashion Week 2022 earlier this year, Decentraland hosted over 108,000 people who explored the burgeoning world of Wearables and digital fashion in the most important digital fashion event of the year. Iconic luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Selfridges, Guo Pei, Paco Rabanne, and dozens of others graced the metaverse with their historic flair and technological visions of what digital fashion looks like, and a peek at how this new sector of the economy will evolve. Both legacy fashion houses and new digital fashion brands combined minted over 165,000 free Wearables during this year’s MVFW.

“I am incredibly honored to be leading the second annual Metaverse Fashion Week and cannot wait to show the world what has developed since the last time we showcased the fashion revolution in the metaverse on a grand stage. Within one year, we have shown the world one of the strongest and most obvious use cases for the metaverse yet—digital fashion. After all, we don’t all want to look like dull copies of the same avatar in our digital lives. Just like in the real world, we all want to individualize and curate the personal aesthetics that we are recognized for,” said Dr. Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro, Head of Metaverse Fashion Week.

The curatorial theme of MVFW23 is ‘Future Heritage,’ a challenge to connect the next generation of creators and traditional fashion designers, showing the potential of fashion to bridge realities and worlds. The event shines a light on the fashion industry of today, proposing a diversity of aesthetics across metaverses, connecting innovation to tradition, and looking back to the great moments of fashion to build the future.

“Metaverse Fashion Week is a tentpole moment for digital fashion where both brands and consumers can experience the future of fashion. MVFW is a direct extension of UNXD’s mission to bridge luxury between the real world and the metaverse. After our successful first season with Decentraland, we’re thrilled to be expanding the MVFW platform together to encompass additional metaverses,” said Shashi Menon, Co-Founder and CEO of UNXD.

Interoperability: The Builders & Pioneers Making it Possible

Decentraland will be partnering with Spatial and OVER to bring to life the next generation of interoperability across an open and free metaverse. In the same way that New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week are not limited to one type of aesthetic or one type of fabric, MVFW is expanding to invite those building digital fashion to consider the endless potential of interoperable metaverses in which one can bring a Wearable to the other with ease.

What to Expect:

Luxury Returns to the Metaverse: Catwalks, Super Models and IRL Fashion Week

Inside Decentraland, MVFW will return to the Luxury Fashion District where several brands will debut new digital collections inside the Fashion Arena on the catwalk. Returning to this district will be internationally recognizable fashion houses and brands that will be announced in early January.

New Features & Activations:

Join Decentraland at the next installment of Metaverse Fashion Week by pre-registering here. Follow Decentraland on Twitter and the event hashtag, #MVFW23, and join our Discord to learn more. For fashion brands, designers and retailers interested in participating in MVFW23, feel free to apply via this form.

About DecentralandLaunched in 2020, Decentraland is a virtual social world powered by the Ethereum blockchain and the first decentralized metaverse. Within the Decentraland platform, users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications as well as socialize and attend a wide range of daily community-driven events. Decentraland is unique in that it is owned, created, and governed by the people who use it every day. Through the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) users can submit proposals and even apply for grants for the community to vote on.

About UNXDUNXD is bringing iconic luxury and culture to the metaverse. Created by the team behind prominent international editions of both Vogue and WIRED, UNXD partners with the world’s leading luxury brands to create crypto-native way products and experiences. Each brand forms a part of an expanding ecosystem for luxury digital assets. UNXD’s pioneering collections with Dolce&Gabbana, 2021’s Collezione Genesi, and 2022’s DGFamily, have generated nearly 10,000 ETH and are widely regarded as a catalyst of the fashion NFT movement.

About SpatialSpatial powers your world in Web3. Offering visually stunning spaces that are accessible and easy to use whether on web, mobile, or VR. In Spatial users can customize a virtual space and gather for NFT exhibitions, music performances, runway shows, lectures, live events, watch parties and more. And all it takes is a few clicks to set up your space or join. Spatial was founded in 2016 with the goal of designing high-quality 3D spaces for collaboration and community.

About OVEROVER is a cutting-edge AR platform powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. OVER makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or a smart glass to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. Committed to cross-platform interoperability, OVER supports real-time augmented reality capabilities, AI avatar motion-captured interactions and hyperrealistic NFT assets which, in time, will be transmissible between Metaverses.

For Media Inquiry: press@decentraland.org