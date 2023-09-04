app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

METZ Shines at IFA on Its 85th Anniversary: Shaping History, Evolving History, and Breaking History

Settembre 4, 2023

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Celebrating 85 years of technological excellence, Germany’s iconic home appliance brand, METZ, bears witness to historical milestones while consistently achieving new breakthroughs. The brand continuously shapes a new chapter in the home appliance industry history. During METZ’s 85th-anniversary event, Dr. Kotzbauer, General Manager of METZ Germany, recounted the brand’s 85-year journey. Mr. Lin Jin, Chairman of the Group, highlighted METZ’s vital role within the SKYWORTH group and its European business expansion. Dr. SHI CHI, President of SKYWORTH Group, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the media and consumers for being part of this significant historical moment. 

From September 1st to 5th, METZ showcased its presence at IFA 2023, a pivotal event in the global consumer electronics industry. METZ attracted manufacturers, tech experts, and consumers worldwide to experience its cutting-edge technology, high-quality craftsmanship, and remarkable innovation.

At this globally anticipated exhibition, METZ showcased a captivating panorama. It unveiled not only the METZ Classic and METZ Blue series of classic TV products but also introduced white home appliances, alongside the spotlight on new energy vehicles and photovoltaic technology. METZ showcased remarkable achievements in the premium sector, including Metz Classic TV, Transformers OLED TV, 24-inch portable TV, wallpaper series, and 100-inch QLED products, unveiling an array of flagship products. The globalized intelligent TV operating system, Coolita, debuted its novel functions. These include Coolita Channel with over 100 channels of 24/7 free live content and Coolita Link, enabling seamless control and switching for both large and small screens. Making its debut appearance at IFA, METZ Photovoltaics, as a representative of new energy, showcased its energy storage inverters, batteries, and other core hardware devices, along with comprehensive solutions. This presentation at the exhibition aligned the green energy economic model with the call of the low-carbon era, contributing to the vigorous development of the low-carbon economy. The heavyweight introduction of new energy vehicles, harmonizing with SKYWORTH’s digital ecosystem, crafts an intelligent vehicle-home ecosystem for consumers. Equipped with features like one-touch sleep health seats, PM2.5 monitoring, and high-temperature sterilization, these provide a secure, health-conscious, intelligent driving experience.

At IFA, METZ showcased its leading technology, consistently conveying “Made in Germany” and “German quality” to users. With a focus on customers and sustainability, METZ continues its commitment to craftsmanship, passing down German quality to create influential products and services globally amidst the evolving electronics industry.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200454/MTXX_PT20230902_092915963.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metz-shines-at-ifa-on-its-85th-anniversary-shaping-history-evolving-history-and-breaking-history-301916369.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Medit presenta una soluzione di protesi del tipo “da scansione a progettazione” in occasione del Medit Innovation Day 2023

SEUL, Corea del Sud, e LONG BEACH, Calif., 4 settembre 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Medit (www.medit.com)…

Schneider Electric accompagna Acqua Novara in un percorso di innovazione digitale e sostenibile

(Adnkronos) – Stezzano (BG), 4 settembre 2023 – Acqua Novara gestisce il servizio idrico integrat…

Dreame Unveils Upgraded Brand Identity at IFA 2023, Reflective of Enriched Customer Experience

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame Technology, a fast-growing technology company and le…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl