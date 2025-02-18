app-menu Social mobile

Mibro to Unveil Advanced Wearable Technology at MWC Barcelona 2025

18 Febbraio 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, is poised to introduce its latest advancements in wearable technology at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, scheduled for March 3-6, 2025. At Booth 6B12 of Fira Gran Via, Mibro will showcase a range of products designed to enhance user experience through innovation and functionality. Attendees can expect first-hand experience with the brand’s new Professional Smartwatch Series, kids watch phones, and Open Wearable Stereo Earphones.

The Mibro Professional Smartwatch Series includes the GS Explorer and the soon-to-be-released GS Explorer S. These smartwatches are engineered for those who demand durability and precision in their wearable devices. Both models boast military-grade durability, having passed the rigorous MIL-STD-810H-2019 tests, ensuring they can withstand extreme conditions. The dual-frequency GPS positioning feature offers precise tracking, making these watches ideal for adventurous activities. Additionally, the GS Explorer S introduces enhanced Bluetooth call functionality, providing users with improved connectivity on the go. With water resistance up to 100 meters, these watches are perfect for swimming and snorkeling.

Mibro is also set to launch a new kids’ watch phone, designed with robust features to ensure child safety. This device offers precise location tracking and video calling capabilities, allowing parents to stay connected with their children. The watch is GDPR-compliant, ensuring that privacy protection is a top priority. The global launch is between March and April, except for North America and Latin America.

In addition to smartwatches, Mibro will introduce its Open Wearable Stereo Earphones, which promise a lightweight design coupled with superior sound quality. These earphones are set to be available globally in March, offering users exceptional audio experience.

Mibro has established itself as a leader in the wearable technology industry, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation. The company’s commitment to quality and user-centric design is evident in its latest product offerings, which cater to a diverse range of needs and preferences. The brand extends an invitation to attendees of the MWC 2025 to visit their booth. Guests will have the opportunity to experience these products firsthand, explore the latest technological advancements, and engage in discussions about potential collaborations.

For more information, please visit https://www.mibrofit.com/, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

For business inquiries, please contact business@mibrofit.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621879/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mibro-to-unveil-advanced-wearable-technology-at-mwc-barcelona-2025-302378545.html

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

