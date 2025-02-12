MICHAEL B. JORDAN USHERS DAVID YURMAN’S CHEVRON COLLECTION INTO ITS NEXT CHAPTER

12 Febbraio 2025

– NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — David Yurman, America’s foremost luxury jewelry brand, is pleased to unveil its Spring 2025 Chevron campaign, starring acclaimed actor, director, producer, and global brand ambassador Michael B. Jordan.

David Yurman’s new men’s campaign tells the story of a modern man’s journey of self-expression and the pursuit of excellence. Against the backdrop of Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park in New York City, renowned luxury fashion photographer Tyrone Lebon and film director Frank Lebon highlight the contrast of light and shadow across a series of film images and video that see Jordan walk with intention and determination—a symbolic nod to his illustrious film career and the Chevron collection itself.

“I am inspired by the way David Yurman stays true to itself while continuing to evolve,” said Jordan, who was styled by longtime stylist Jason Bolden for the campaign. “From David and Sybil’s artistic partnership with each other, to their ongoing collaboration with their son Evan, I look forward to continue working alongside a brand that values vision and innovation.”

Jordan’s next film Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed) will premiere globally in theaters on April 18th, 2025. Following his successful directorial debut with Creed III, Jordan is set to expand his filmmaking career with his sophomore feature, The Thomas Crown Affair for Amazon MGM Studios.

Originally launched in 2007, the Chevron Collection takes inspiration from ancient architecture and art and has been skillfully reinterpreted into the modern, sculptural design seen today. Viewed in relation to one another, each half of the Chevron motif is a mirror image of the signature Cable: a flattened reflection of the brand’s DNA and the pursuit of excellence within design and craftsmanship. Mirroring the campaign itself, the iconic Chevron pattern is a play on light and dark–with deeply carved valleys contrasting against highly polished flutes. Comprising of bracelets, rings and especially tags, the Chevron pattern has quickly become a staple design for the men’s collections, the fastest growing category of the business.

David Yurman’s partnership with Jordan began in Spring 2024 with the launch of the brand’s first-ever men’s high jewelry collection, The Vault. Building on the brand’s momentum and leadership in the men’s jewelry space, the new campaign underscores David Yurman’s ongoing connection to influential cultural figures who embody individuality and dedication to one’s craft–further solidifying the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and artistry. Like David Yurman himself, Jordan is in a constant state of evolution as he transitions from actor to producer to director.

“Michael’s unwavering confidence and authenticity, both in front of and behind the camera, reflect his strong work ethic and character. Through this new campaign, we hope to inspire our audiences to follow the same passion that Jordan does in shaping his destiny,” said President and Chief Creative Officer Evan Yurman.

The Spring 2025 Men’s Chevron campaign launches today, February 12th, on David Yurman.com and across all global social channels: @davidyurman and @davidyurmanmen. For more information, visit davidyurman.com.

ABOUT DAVID YURMANDavid Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautifully designed objects to wear. Lead today by their son Evan, David Yurman creates timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and Cable – the brand’s artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available on DavidYurman.com as well as 51 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers.

