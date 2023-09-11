app-menu Social mobile

Microland and Serco AsPac Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Digital Transformation

Settembre 11, 2023

– The partnership will focus on providing exceptional digital public services, enabling business growth, delivering enhanced digital experience, and accelerating cloud adoption.

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Microland Limited and Serco AsPac, a division of Serco Group, one of the world’s largest providers of public services, today announced a strategic partnership to drive digital transformation leveraging cloud for business agility and resilience. The strategic partnership for AsPac Serco extends to an 18+ year technology delivery relationship between Microland and Serco. These initiatives are aligned with Serco’s 2027 strategy to accelerate innovation in business services that can fuel the next wave of growth and expansion.

As part of Serco AsPac’s 2027 strategy, Microland is helping them exit data centers and transition to the cloud transforming them into a cloud-adopted organization. Serco AsPac is leveraging Microsoft Azure for its cloud and data center transformation.

As part of the ongoing engagement with Serco AsPac, Microland will deliver end-user device management services, which include evergreen managed desktop services with deskside support, managed services around network and connectivity, security tooling, and governance, risk & compliance (GRC). Microland is implementing advanced toolsets to measure and improve Digital Employee Experience (DEX), which focuses on employees’ interactions with the technology they encounter in their daily jobs. There is also a clear focus on the automation of infrastructure management activities and implementation of self-heal services that reduce manual intervention and deliver better value from existing infrastructure and device investments.

Jason Richardson, Chief Digital Officer, Serco, said, “Digital transformation is core to our vision of delivering innovation to our customers. Our partnership with Microland coupled with a data center exit strategy moving to the cloud, marks a significant step towards digital transformation in the public services sector which is helping drive effectiveness and efficiency in our business operations and tech-enabled business growth.”

Karthikeyan Krishnan, Senior Vice President and Geo Leader – Europe, Middle East and Africa, Microland, said, “We are delighted to partner with Serco AsPac to deliver high-quality digital public services using cutting-edge technologies. It is our endeavor to continuously deploy tech at scale to improve customer experience, enhance business agility, and improve the quality of digital public services.”

About Microland

Microland is committed to “Making Digital Happen” by allowing technology to do more and intrude less. They make it easier for enterprises to transition to next-generation digital infrastructure through their extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity, and Industrial IoT. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

Media Contact:Dipa Sahudipa.sahu@microland.com

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205507/Microland_and_Serco_AsPac.jpgLogo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343841/4123133/Microland_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/microland-and-serco-aspac-announce-strategic-partnership-to-drive-digital-transformation-301921992.html

