Mike Tyson Joins Online Casino Rabona as Brand Ambassador

Febbraio 6, 2024

– Boxing Champion Mike Tyson to Partner with Rabona on Exclusive Streams and Live Casino Games

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Rabona, the leading sportsbook brand and online casino, is proud to announce the addition of former boxing champion Mike Tyson as its brand ambassador. Through this partnership, players will be offered exclusive Tyson-branded bonuses and streams that blend the boxing legend and casino thrills. This endorsement is subject to territorial restrictions.

As Rabona’s new brand ambassador, Mike Tyson brings his unparalleled charisma and passion to Rabona’s players. Going beyond his illustrious boxing career and celebrated podcast, Tyson will engage fans through monthly livestreams, exclusively on Rabona’s Twitch and Kick channels. These streams will not only showcase Mike Tyson playing Rabona’s industry-leading online casino games but may also feature him sharing his expertise and recounting exclusive stories from his storied career.

Mike Tyson announced this exciting collaboration on his Instagram on February 5. This sets the stage for a series of unique opportunities for Rabona users, including exclusive giveaways, bonus plays, and more surprises that are yet to be revealed.

Mike Tyson shared his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, “Rabona stands out with its commitment to offering an adrenaline-packed gaming journey. Just as I gave my all in the ring, I’m excited to bring that same intensity and spirit to the online gaming world with Rabona. Get ready for a gaming experience that packs a punch!”

In celebration of this collaboration, Rabona is introducing the “Iron Bonus” for fans. This special offer, inspired by Tyson’s fearless approach in the ring, is an up to €100 risk-free bet for new and exciting users. If a user’s first weekly bet doesn’t win, they will receive up to €100 back as bonus money, giving them another shot at victory.

“At Rabona, we’re all about creating legendary experiences, and who better to represent us than a true legend himself, Mike Tyson,” said Mike Varius, PR Director at Rabona. “His dynamic presence and genuine love for gaming resonate deeply with our brand ethos. We’re gearing up to offer our users a championship-level engagement, powered by Tyson’s electrifying energy.”

Rabona’s innovative online casino and sportsbook, renowned for cutting-edge gamification features, stunning aesthetics, and user-friendly interface, is set to captivate customers. To join in on the action and play like a champion, visit Rabona.com.

About RabonaRabona is not just another ordinary sportsbook and casino — it’s the future of online gambling, reimagined for the digital age. Rabona provides users with a variety of options to unleash their inner champion. They can explore a vast array of pre-match and live betting markets in Rabona’s innovative online sportsbook, which offers electrifying odds on users’ favorite sports. Players can spin, deal, and conquer Rabona’s casino with the latest releases from industry-leading game providers; quickly access and unlock a treasure trove of bonuses and promotions designed to fuel their winning streak. With a seamless and intuitive design, Rabona has stripped away complexity, making every click, bet, and triumph feel effortless. Join the revolution today and discover the future of online gaming.

