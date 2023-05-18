app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Milesight Distance/Level Monitoring Products Revolutionize Smart Waste Management

Maggio 18, 2023

XIAMEN, China, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Milesight, a leading provider of innovative sensing products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, EM400 Distance/Level Monitoring Series, to further complete its product portfolio of smart waste management solution.

Uncover The Deficiencies of Traditional Waste Management

Traditional waste management practices often face numerous challenges, such as:

To tackle these issues, Milesight smart waste management solution offers a comprehensive approach to revolutionize waste collection, making cities cleaner, greener, and more sustainable.

Unleash the Benefits of Smart Waste Management with Milesight

The ability to monitor fill level, lid status, and trash combustion is critical in achieving smart and intelligent waste management, making solutions like theEM310-UDL, EM400-TLD, and EM400-MUD sensors from Milesight an essential tool for waste management companies.

By monitoring the fill level of garbage bins, waste collection companies can optimize their collection schedule based on actual needs instead of following a fixed schedule. This not only saves time and resources but also reduces the number of garbage trucks on the road, leading to reduced carbon emissions.

The status of the trash bin lid is another critical factor in smart waste management. An open bin lid can lead to overflow and littering, attracting rodents and other pests. By monitoring the lid status, waste management companies can take appropriate action to prevent overflowing and ensure cleanliness.

Finally, monitoring trash combustion can help detect if hazardous materials are being burned, which can release harmful substances into the environment. Proper disposal of hazardous waste is essential to protect the environment and human health, making this feature particularly valuable.

By leveraging real-time monitoring and data analytics, Milesight innovative products address pain points such as inefficient waste collection, high costs, and limited visibility into trashbin fill levels. Additionally, they enable predictive maintenance, data-driven insights, and improved resource allocation, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

Solution Video>>>Success Story>>>

CONTACT:

Milesight: www.milesight.comSales Team: iot.sales@milesight.comMarketing Team: iot.marketing@milesight.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milesight-distancelevel-monitoring-products-revolutionize-smart-waste-management-301828118.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Top-quality medical grade TPUs enabled by smart factory: ICP DAS – BMP to exhibit at Medtec China 2023

HSINCHU, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Smart manufacturing & stringent process control enhance…

Paradise Vietnam Group unveils Paradise Delight dining cruise featuring exclusive visual spectacle show on Halong Coast

HA LONG, Vietnam, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Paradise Vietnam Group – the upmarket cruise line …

Dott presenta l’impatto socio-economico della micromobilità in Lombardia

(Adnkronos) – Monopattini e biciclette condivisi ed integrati potrebbero accrescere l’economia di…

Festival Nazionale delle Università, Tofanelli (dir. operativo Link): «Stop agli antagonismi. Tutti gli Atenei italiani insieme per un bene condiviso»

(Adnkronos) – Roma, 18 maggio 2023. “Un grande successo sia in termini di presenze sia per il val…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl