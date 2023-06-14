MindRank Announces First-in-Human Phase 1 Study of MDR-001 in China

Giugno 14, 2023

SHANGHAI and HANGZHOU, China, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MindRank, a clinical stage artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered drug discovery company, announced today that the first healthy volunteer dosed in the Phase 1 study of their oral small-molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), MDR-001 for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).

“The initiation of our FIH clinical trial with MDR-001 is an important milestone for MindRank which is yet another great validation of the potential of our AI platform,” said Zhangming Niu, CEO of MindRank. “The company is committed to advancing the clinical development of MDR-001 globally in order to make this therapy available to patients as soon as possible.”

This FIH Phase 1 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic effects of MDR-001 in healthy volunteers and patients with obesity or T2DM.

About MDR-001

MDR-001 is a novel, β-arrestin 2 selective, orally bioavailable small-molecule GLP-1 RA discovered using MindRank’s proprietary AI platform, Molecule Pro. MDR-001 has been tested comprehensively in preclinical studies and demonstrated excellent functional potency and selectivity, with favorable ADME properties and oral bioavailability, as well as desirable pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability, indicating its best-in-class potential for the treatment of obesity and T2DM with large unmet medical needs.

About MindRank

MindRank is an artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered drug discovery company. By leveraging its proprietary AI platforms (PharmKG, Molecule Dance and Molecule Pro), the company aims to significantly accelerate the drug discovery process and deliver small molecule medicines with differentiations and clinical benefits.

For more information, visit www.mindrank.ai.For BD inquiries, contact bd@mindrank.ai.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindrank-announces-first-in-human-phase-1-study-of-mdr-001-in-china-301850628.html