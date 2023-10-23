app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Mindray Expands Its Cardiac Biomarker Portfolio with Cutting-Edge hs-cTnI and NT-proBNP Assays, Empowering Enhanced Cardiovascular Diseases Care

Ottobre 23, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leader in medical devices and solutions, introduces high-sensitivity troponin I (hs-cTnI) and NT-proBNP cardiac biomarkers. The additions have enhanced Mindray’s diverse portfolio of cardiac biomarkers for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) diagnosis and management.

While CVDs are the leading cause of death worldwide, early detection is key in saving lives. Guidelines recommend the use of cTnl and NT-proBNP as essential biomarkers for suspected Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) and heart failure in early screening, risk stratification, rapid diagnosis, and therapeutic monitoring.

The two assays are the collaborative effort of Mindray and HyTest, a Mindray company and a prominent global provider of antibodies and antigens. HyTest, renowned for its cardiac biomarker expertise, had its cardiac troponin complex material selected as the international troponin standard by AACC in 2004.

Validated by Wuhan Asian Heart Hospital in China and Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute in the U.S., both assays showcase outstanding clinical performance.

Mindray hs-cTnI Assay: reliable myocardial injury detection with a high detection rate and a low CV

Mindray’s hs-cTnI assay far surpasses the minimum requirements for hs-cTn by achieving a remarkable 93% detection rate between LoD and 99th URL and an imprecision CV below 5% at the 99th URL. This demonstrates the assay’s exceptional sensitivity, precision, and reliability in detecting myocardial injury. Furthermore, a 0-2h diagnostic algorithm study conducted at the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute further supports its effectiveness in diagnosing and managing cardiac conditions within this crucial timeframe.

Mindray NT-proBNP Assay with high precision and strong anti-interference capacity  

NT-proBNP is an established cardiac marker for heart failure and its management. Mindray’s NT-proBNP assay demonstrates high precision with a CV of ≤5% and effectively minimizes interference from 55 common medications for heart diseases, proving its reliability for heart failure detection and management.

“Through integrating HyTest’s pioneering antibodies and research on cardiac biomarkers with Mindray’s advanced reagent technology and platform, we will deliver more reliable solutions that bring improved patient outcomes in the field of cardiovascular diseases and beyond,” said Dr. Jianwen He, Chief Scientific Officer of Mindray IVD.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices and solutions that empower healthcare professionals worldwide with innovative, life-saving tools in Patient Monitoring and Life Support, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Medical Imaging and Orthopaedics.  

Website: https://www.mindray.com/en 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254472/image_5018067_29234580.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254473/image_5018067_29234658.jpg 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindray-expands-its-cardiac-biomarker-portfolio-with-cutting-edge-hs-ctni-and-nt-probnp-assays-empowering-enhanced-cardiovascular-diseases-care-301964347.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Kehua Soars to New Heights: Secures No.4 Global Ranking as PCS Supplier in 2022

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a recent report released by S&P Global Commod…

Fonderia Carnevale, Roma: “Scale a giorno in ghisa artigianali, progetti personalizzati tra estetica e funzionalità”

(Adnkronos) – Progettazione, realizzazione e posa in opera di scale in ghisa su misura per intern…

ICANN Celebrates 25 Years of Multistakeholder Governance at ICANN78 in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire — Today, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names…

Unravel the Secrets to 5772% Profit: Exclusive Interview with Bybit’s WSOT Champion Maksim

(Adnkronos) – DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 23 October 2023 – Ever wondered how …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl