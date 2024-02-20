Miro Introduces Enterprise Guard™ to Protect Sensitive and Confidential Content, and Support Essential Compliance and Security

Febbraio 20, 2024

Enterprise Guard offers a new, unparalleled level of security and compliance in the visual collaboration market, transforming how teams manage content when working on Miro

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Miro®, the visual workspace for innovation, today announces the launch of Enterprise Guard™, an industry-first, advanced security and compliance layer for Miro. As visual collaboration platforms become integral workspaces for innovation and other business-critical work, the security and governance of these platforms becomes an important focus. Once enabled, Miro Enterprise Guard automatically identifies, classifies, and protects sensitive and confidential content in Miro, while also managing the lifecycle of the content – from creation to retention to disposal – to help enterprises meet internal and regulatory compliance requirements with confidence. Enterprise Guard is the only solution in the visual collaboration market to offer organizations an extra level of trust, compliance, and governance.

“The greatest pain points in adopting a collaboration platform are security concerns, and keeping the ideas and content together and easily accessible,” comments Wayne Kurtzman, Research Vice President, Collaboration and Communities at IDC. “Being able to mitigate security concerns and still empower your workforce, and even external users, to easily collaborate is a powerful dynamic that drives a wide range of efficiencies. The need for enterprise visual collaboration is on the rise, and Miro has responded to industry security concerns with a well-integrated, seemingly easy-to-manage solution.”

The majority of Miro’s customer base rely on the platform to accelerate innovation and reduce time to market for new customer-facing products and services. From product design to delivery, these teams often engage in highly strategic work that can involve sensitive data subject to compliance requirements, as well as business-critical information that should be protected by extra levels of data security and governance. Miro Enterprise Guard makes it easy to find and manage the complex and unstructured data that is exponentially-growing in Miro.

“As more strategy, planning, and product development happens within Miro, there comes the need to proactively protect intellectual property and confidential information across large volumes of collaboration work,” said Varun Parmar, Chief Operating Officer at Miro. “Enterprise Guard is unique in its ability to detect the information that needs to be protected across all content created in Miro. It gives customers – in particular IT admins and security and compliance leaders – the power to comply with their internal policies and external compliance obligations, and the reassurance that their data is well-protected.”

“We chose Miro Enterprise Guard because it provides us with a high level of security and compliance for our online collaboration. It helps us manage the security of our Miro users with confidence,” said Martin Longley, Head of Digital Experience at MYOB.

Miro Enterprise Guard is now available. Join the virtual product launch event to learn more about how Enterprise Guard can help you build extra layers of security, compliance, and governance into Miro. You’ll also hear about the trends that will play out this year in visual collaboration, learn why security matters more than ever, and see Enterprise Guard in action.

About MiroMiro is a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform’s infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 70M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,800 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

