Mobile Klinik and Apkudo partner to raise the standard for reliability, sustainability and quality in device repair and refurbishment in Canada

10 Ottobre 2024

– With Apkudo’s groundbreaking technology, Mobile Klinik will now offer Canadians faster, more transparent and data-driven device repairs and refurbishment

TORONTO and BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Mobile Klinik and Apkudo announced a trailblazing collaboration, making Mobile Klinik the first major Canadian retailer to integrate Apkudo’s cutting-edge Circular Industry Platform, which will transform its device repair and refurbishment processes. Apkudo’s automation technology will allow Mobile Klinik to streamline device testing and grading, reduce operational risks, scale operations, and ensure that every refurbished certified pre-owned device meets the company’s rigorous standards. This means customers will now benefit from greater transparency around the lifecycle of their devices, along with a wider selection of certified pre-owned options available at Mobile Klinik and TELUS store locations nationwide.

“Canadians are looking for trustworthy device and repair options that are not only reliable but better for the planet and their wallets. These shifts in consumer expectations meant it was time for us to evolve our service offerings to better put our customers first and become the premier lifecycle destination for device care and resale in North America,” said Dan Quick, President of Mobile Klinik. “By partnering with Apkudo as their first and only Canadian retailer, customers have access to a large network of certified pre-owned devices and reliable device repair solutions that take the guesswork out of our refurbishment process. Together, we will give customers peace of mind, knowing they’re making smart, worry-free choices for all of their device needs.”

Mobile Klinik is committed to delivering consistent customer experiences, and offering more powerful, data-driven device repair and refurbishment services than ever before. With Apkudo’s automation technology, customers will benefit from an added layer of confidence, knowing that every certified pre-owned device has been thoroughly tested – from functionality to connectivity – and optimized for performance and the highest quality as part of Mobile Klinik’s new and improved process.

“This partnership is a prime example of the changes the connected device industry needs,” said Josh Matthews, Apkudo CEO and Co-Founder. “Mobile Klinik is motivated to deliver trusted experiences, and we are excited they chose Apkudo’s platform-powered robotics to capture the data needed to achieve this customer promise. Doing good for the planet is embedded in Apkudo’s platform strategy and the change we continue to prioritize for our customers.”

With more than 130 locations nationwide, customers can conveniently buy, sell, connect, and repair their devices online and in-store at any Mobile Klinik location from coast to coast. Canadians have access to a wide selection of certified pre-owned devices from major brands, including iPhones and Androids, as well as expert repairs performed by certified technicians who have completed over 1 million repairs using only premium parts. For more information and to find your nearest Mobile Klinik store, visit mobileklinik.ca.

About Mobile KlinikFounded in 2015, Mobile Klinik is Canada’s trusted premier lifecycle destination for phones, tablets, and more. To support our vision for a more sustainable world, we help savvy consumers get the maximum value out of their technology through certified repair, refurbishment, and resale. By providing an alternative to buying new every two years and making it more convenient to repair vs. replace, we are committed to making a positive impact on the world, one device at a time. For more information, please visit www.mobileklinik.ca, and follow @MobileKlinik on X, TikTok and Instagram.

About ApkudoHeadquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with offices around the world, Apkudo helps companies managing connected devices to maximize device value, minimize labor costs and reduce e-waste. Apkudo’s Circular Industry Platform provides a full suite of decision-support and operating tools: automated testing and grading systems, device lifecycle management and resale market integration. As a result, Apkudo customers always have the answer to the question, “What should I do with this device, right now?”.

