MolecuLight Clinical Research Featured at the Upcoming SAWC Spring 2024 Conference

New Clinical Evidence Underscores Strong Adoption of MolecuLight’s Wound Imaging Platform to Improve Clinical Decision-Making and Achieve Outstanding Patient Outcomes

TORONTO and ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — – MolecuLight Inc., the pioneer in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of elevated bacterial loads in wounds, proudly announces the presentation of findings from multiple MolecuLight studies in nine clinical posters at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2024. These studies feature new data demonstrating enhanced diagnostics, targeted debridement, improved healing outcomes, and increased patient engagement facilitated by MolecuLight devices. Notably, one of these posters, recognized as the top-scoring abstract, introduces an innovative upcoming device feature: thermal imaging. The international conference, taking place from May 14 – 18, 2024, in Orlando, Florida, stands as one of the largest multidisciplinary meetings of wound care professionals globally.

“We are delighted to witness the ongoing surge in the adoption of our technology across the US and abroad, which has resulted in a significant presence at SAWC Spring, further confirming the value of MolecuLight as seen by clinicians”, remarks Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. “The widespread adoption of MolecuLight can be attributed to the unique capability of our devices to accurately detect the location and load of bacteria that can lead to infections resulting in better patient outcomes. It has swiftly become an indispensable asset in wound care practices, seamlessly integrated across various healthcare settings including HOPD, ASC, Wound Care Centers, SNFs, Long Term Care, Podiatry, and Home Health.”

“It is an honor to present some of our work on bacterial fluorescence imaging”, says Dr. Charles Andersen, Chief of Wound Care Service at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma WA, USA, and a seasoned vascular surgeon and wound care expert. “The findings we are presenting at this iteration of SAWC show how this device has put forward solutions to longstanding debates in wound care like: Do you debride patients with pyoderma gangrenosum? And if so, how far do you debride?” Dr. Charles Andersen continues, “MolecuLight has enabled selective and targeted debridement and supports more rapid healing, but there is much more to the story. It is a value-add for the education of patients, empowering them and helping them to lead their wound care journey. And, now we’re also investigating how fluorescence and thermal imaging can act as synergistic partners. We describe this utility in a multi-site clinical study that earned the honor of Top Scoring Poster. Several clinical applications where fluorescence imaging was already very useful were further complemented by the addition of this new feature, which speaks to MolecuLight’s versatility and continued effort to break the barriers that prevent our patients from healing”.

The clinical presentation and posters featuring the MolecuLight i:X and DX from SAWC Spring 2024 are as follows:

In addition to the clinical posters and presentations at SAWC Spring 2024, the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ imaging devices will be available for demonstration in the MolecuLight booth #312 in the Exhibition Hall.

The MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ are the only CLASS II FDA cleared imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. With unmatched clinical evidence including 95 peer-reviewed publications with over 3000 patients, they are used by leading wound care facilities globally.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with global presence that offers fully commercialized point-of-care digital wound measurement and real-time bacterial detection through fluorescence imaging platform technology. MolecuLight’s suite of commercial devices, which include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging and digital wounds measurement systems and their accessories, have scientifically proven capabilities that enhance wound care practices and outcomes across all places of service. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform “fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence location, and load” and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment.

