« Mommy, It’s NOT Oveeeer »

30 Maggio 2024

MONTREAL, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Just for Laughs and ComediHa! are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement for ComediHa!’s acquisition of select Just for Laughs assets following the sale and solicitation process run by Just for Laughs in the context of its restructuring proceedings. This agreement is subject to approval of the Québec Superior Court. The Court hearing is set for June 3rd.

Until then, both parties have agreed to refrain from public commentary on the matter.

ComediHa! is a leading entertainment company founded in 1997. With over 100 full-time employees and nearly 4,000 temporary staff in Québec City, Montreal, Paris, and Hollywood, ComediHa! is dedicated to making people laugh worldwide. Each year, ComediHa! Fest-Québec attracts more than 750,000 visitors, making it the largest French-language comedy festival in the world. ComediHa! also produces live shows, television programs and films, bringing joy and laughter to audiences around the world.

Founded in 1983, the Just for Laughs Group is a world leader in comedy and organizes the world’s largest comedy festival in Montreal. The company has launched the careers of many renowned comedians and entertains millions of spectators annually through its festivals and content broadcast in over 150 countries. Just for Laughs also produces shows and musicals and organizes the ComedyPRO conference.

Media contact information : Alexandre Boucher, 418 446-7783, aboucher@national.ca

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/-mommy-its-not-oveeeer–302158658.html

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp.

