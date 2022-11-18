app-menu Social mobile

MultiBank Group Announces the Relocation of its Headquarters from Hong Kong to Dubai and Celebrates New Beginnings in the UAE with a Spectacular Evening Gala Dinner

Novembre 18, 2022

Leaders and VIPs of the trading community enjoyed a grand evening of entertainment and networking at the Annual Gala Dinner 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —  

 

 

“MultiBank Group has been recently awarded additional licenses issued by two of the most respected regulators worldwide, the Securities and Commodities Authority of the United Arab Emirates (“SCA”) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). The Board of Directors had a difficult choice between deciding whether to move to Singapore or Dubai as its new Headquarters. After lengthy deliberations, I am glad to say that they approved unanimously the move to Dubai in view of the positive and encouraging policy of the UAE Government in promoting Dubai as a global major financial centre.

We are very proud that MultiBank Group has moved to Dubai with an impeccable record with its global regulators, bringing the world’s largest financial derivatives institution to consolidate its position in the UAE.” 

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group was established in California, USA, in 2005. Boasting a daily trading volume of over US $12.1 billion, it provides services to an extensive client base of over 1,000,000 customers across 100 countries. MultiBank Group offers customers award-winning trading platforms, with up to 500:1 leverage on products including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices and Digital Assets. For more information about MultiBank Group, visit https://multibankfx.com.

Video – https://youtu.be/mPVOsaPpTVE

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951271/MGB_Gala_Dinner.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951277/MBG_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/multibank-group-announces-the-relocation-of-its-headquarters-from-hong-kong-to-dubai-and-celebrates-new-beginnings-in-the-uae-with-a-spectacular-evening-gala-dinner-301682797.html

