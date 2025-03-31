Mural’s AI Literacy Practices Added to EU’s Living Repository, Affirming Commitment to Leading Responsible AI Practices

31 Marzo 2025

Mural’s contributions to Living Repository serve as a model for AI use to drive business growth

BRUSSELS, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mural, the leading visual collaboration platform built to help go-to-market teams accelerate productivity and transformation, today announces its contribution to the EU’s Living Repository of AI Literacy Practices. Mural is proud to promote AI literacy practices and encourage learning and exchange among providers and deployers of AI systems as part of the AI Pact—a significant milestone in its commitment to responsible AI development and innovation. This highlights Mural’s ongoing efforts to empower companies to use AI responsibly to accelerate their go-to-market plans and drive business growth.

Mural’s participation in the EU AI Pact and the subsequent recognition of its AI literacy practices positions the company as a leader in the industry, setting new standards for how AI can be integrated into collaboration platforms in a responsible and impactful way. As part of the second phase of its participation in the European Union’s AI Pact, Mural has developed AI literacy practices, which are now included in the European Commission’s Living Repository, which educates its internal teams and customers on the evolving landscape of AI.

“Mural is driving a new era of AI innovation in the collaborative space, prioritizing transparency, accountability, and trust. These are critical priorities as we redefine how AI can work for team collaboration in a human-centered way,” said Leigh-Margaret Stull, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mural. “We are incredibly proud to have our AI Literacy practices included in the European Commission’s living repository. This is a testament to our ongoing dedication to educating our team, customers, and the broader industry on the importance of responsible AI use.”

The European Union’s AI Pact is a forward-thinking initiative designed to help organizations prepare for the EU AI Act, a groundbreaking regulation to ensure AI systems are safe, transparent, and respect privacy. Mural’s proactive involvement in the AI Pact underscores its commitment to aligning with these regulatory standards and leading responsible AI development. As part of its participation, Mural has focused on driving AI literacy within its organization and anticipating its customers’ changing needs. This helps ensure that Mural can offer its customers powerful AI tools for collaboration and overcome customer concerns about AI.

Mural’s AI literacy initiative is part of its broader strategy to embed AI responsibly throughout its platform so that users not only benefit from advanced AI features but also understand the underlying principles that govern them and the protections they have. Current AI features within Mural’s platform, such as AI-powered clustering, summarizing, and idea generation, have already revolutionized how teams collaborate, allowing users to streamline operations and unlock new levels of productivity and alignment. With the addition of a new AI hub and advanced chat capabilities, Mural continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation within the collaborative space, further empowering teams to tackle complex challenges and generate impactful solutions.

