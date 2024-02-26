MWC 2024: Auden Pushes into Ever Higher Frequencies in Journey to 6G

Febbraio 26, 2024

BARCELONA, Spain and TAIPEI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At MWC 2024, Auden Group, an industry-leading antenna and connectivity solutions provider, is debuting its most advanced millimeter wave (mmWave) antenna technologies along with showcasing new solutions that further its reputation as an Open RAN (O-RAN) Alliance advocate. With these latest moves, Auden is driving the connectivity and telecommunications industries closer to 6G deployment while prioritizing openness, interoperability, and sustainability of high-speed networks.

Fostering a connectivity ecosystem that is open, safe, interoperable, and sustainable

As a key contributor to the O-RAN Alliance, Auden’s subsidiary Auray Technology (Auray OTIC and Security Lab) will participate in the panel discussion State of O-RAN System Integration and Certification during MWC, sharing insights on how certified O-RAN solutions help operators to select proven technology and minimize integration efforts.

Session Info: Weds. Feb. 28, 11:20-11:55; registration and further info here.

Auray is also unveiling several new cutting-edge tools and services for antenna makers and network providers. These ensure consistency and product competitiveness through assessing compliance with O-RAN standards and energy efficiency:

For safety testing and compliance:

Paving the way to 6G: State-of-the-art antenna technology and LEO user terminals

New antenna capabilities

Auden is showcasing several new antenna-in-module (AIM) solutions in live demos at MWC 2024:

LEO user terminals

Also on display, Auden’s low-earth orbit (LEO) user terminals will be newly available to customers this year and at 50% the size of initial designs. With high speed, low latency, and streamlined installation, these enable high-powered satellite communications, making them ideal for emergency services, Industry 4.0 and IoT, defense and military applications, maritime industries, logistics, and transportation.

Full range of RF antenna solutions

Furthermore, Auden offers over-the-air (OTA) chambers for antenna makers to test the capabilities of 5G mmWave products.

