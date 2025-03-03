MWC Barcelona 2025 Fibocom Unveils “Nebula Series”, A Revolutionary Leap in AI Solutions

3 Marzo 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom (Stock code:300638), a global leading provider of AIoT solutions and wireless communication modules, has unveiled its full-matrix AI solutions, branded as “Nebula Series”, offering a range from 1T to 50T. Featuring Fibocom’s proprietary AI Stack, this solution provides efficient, secure, and low-latency AI solutions for end-user devices like intelligent companion robots, enabling edge AI deployment capabilities and advanced AI applications.

Evolving Edge Computing Demands Accelerating AI Adoption

With the rapid advancements in technologies such as reinforcement learning and large models (LLMs), the influence of Scaling Law on edge inference has become increasingly significant. Edge devices now need to handle more complex AI tasks while overcoming challenges like real-time processing, data privacy, and energy efficiency. For instance, intelligent companion robots, a key application of AI, require enhanced localized computing power for emotional interaction, environmental awareness, and autonomous decision-making.

Drawing on its extensive edge AI expertise, Fibocom’s “Nebula Series” is built on diverse chip platforms, offering multiple levels of computing power. Backed by a robust toolchain, this solution enables clients to quickly deploy large models and develop AI applications directly at the edge.

Multiple Computing Configurations for Full-Scenario Demands

The Nebula Series is available in a variety of computing power configurations, including 1T- 50T, each capable of supporting edge large models with varying parameters, such as tongyi.ai and DeepSeek. Notably, the 18T and 3.2T solutions offer superior performance and optimized cost efficiency.

18T AI Module and Solution: Capable of running large AI models with up to 7B (7 billion parameters) locally. This solution addresses the complex needs of intelligent companion robots, including natural language conversations and multi-modal emotional analysis, while ensuring privacy and real-time processing at the edge.

3.2T AI Module and Solution: Designed for lightweight AI tasks, this solution efficiently processes smaller models for object detection, human key point recognition, face detection, and more. Perfect for environmental perception, user identity recognition, and basic interactions in robots, it strikes an optimal balance between performance and energy efficiency.

Boosting Development Efficiency with Built-In Fibocom AI Stack

The “Nebula Series” is seamlessly integrated with Fibocom’s proprietary AI Stack, offering end-to-end support from model optimization to deployment. The AI Stack includes a wide range of edge AI models and industry-specific solutions, capable of compressing and converting machine learning models (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch, ONNX, MXNet) into optimal formats for edge deployment, tailored to the computing power of the chip platform or module. This ensures seamless compatibility with diverse intelligent terminal applications. Additionally, Fibocom provides benchmark testing, performance monitoring, training documentation, and multi-scenario technical support, significantly shortening client development cycles.

Precision-Engineered for Intelligent Companion Robot Applications

The “Nebula Series” offers crucial upgrades tailored to the specific needs of intelligent companion robots:

Emotional Interaction: The 7B edge model supports personalized dialogue and emotional recognition, enabling more natural and human-like communication.

Multi-modal Perception: By connecting external sensors such as cameras and microphones, the Nebula Series processes user actions, facial expressions, and voice commands simultaneously.

Offline Control: Localized processing guarantees uninterrupted core functions, bolstering data security in sensitive scenarios such as child companionship and elderly care even without network access.

The launch of the “Nebula Series” marks the expansion of Fibocom’s comprehensive AI module and solution portfolio, covering a range of computing power from low to high, offering precisely tailored solutions for diverse applications. The Nebula Series will not only serve as the “edge brain” for intelligent companion robots but also drive smart upgrades across industries such as home services, education and entertainment, smart automotive, and healthcare.

Ralph Zhao, VP of MC BU Product Management at Fibocom, stated:

“Fibocom is dedicated to empowering every terminal device with ‘independent thinking’ capabilities through high-performance AI modules and solutions, seamlessly integrating AI models and open ecosystems. Moving forward, Fibocom will continue to push the boundaries of edge AI, working alongside partners to shape a new era of intelligent innovation.”

