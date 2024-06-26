MWCS 2024: Huawei Embraces Commercial 5G-A for the Mobile AI Era

26 Giugno 2024

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei is attending MWC Shanghai 2024 under the banner of “Advancing the Intelligent World” and offering “Commercial 5G-A Experience Tours”. At its booth in SNIEC Hall N1, Huawei is showcasing its latest products and solutions that support both commercial 5G-A deployment and AI devices required for the mobile AI era.

Huawei has also announced that it has successfully reached six separate consensuses with pioneering 5G-A operators from around the world, and launched a joint initiative for high-quality mobile video development in the AI era alongside global operators, industry customers, and other relevant organizations. Over the next three days, Huawei is expected to meet with global operators and other industry players to discuss the development paths for F5G-A and Net5.5G.

In 2024, leading operators in the Middle East and China have started to deploy 5G-A networks, with some of them already launching differentiated experience-based 5G-A packages.

During today’s event, Huawei’s Executive Director of the Board and Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board David Wang delivered a keynote speech titled “Accelerating 5G-A and Shaping the Mobile AI Era”. During the keynote, he said, “This month marks the fifth year since 5G’s commercial launch in China. Over the past five years, commercial 5G has achieved remarkable success and made an unprecedented impact on the global mobile industry. 2024 marks the beginning of the mobile AI era thanks to the commercial launch of 5G-A and other AI devices. These technologies will be the key to making intelligent services ubiquitous. This era will transform not only human-machine interaction, but also content production and mobile devices, and will revitalize society and create opportunities for the mobile industry. At Huawei, we will continue to accelerate 5G-A development from both the ‘Networks for AI’ and the ‘AI for Networks’ perspectives to create new business value. Huawei looks forward to working with all industry stakeholders to seize the enormous opportunities presented by the mobile AI era to shape the intelligent world.”

The number of global 5G users has exceeded 1.8 billion, and many operators have already seen the first wave of benefits from 5G. Consumer services like New Calling, cloud phones, and glasses-free 3D have many higher network requirements, such as higher speed and lower latency. In terms of industrial services, the RedCap ecosystem has matured, passive IoT is now available to an even broader market, and Internet of Vehicles (IoV) applications require higher uplink speeds. Soon, we will see a second wave of commercial benefits as we see 100 billion connections driven by services in all scenarios and industry upgrade driven by new business models.

Leading operators around the world are already looking to capitalize on 5G-A. More than 30 operators have already completed 5G-A technical verification. There are nearly 20 mobile phone models on the market that can currently support multi-carrier aggregation, with a number of them supporting activating the feature by default. Around 10 operators have also already announced commercial 5G-A plans, which include the launch of 5G-A packages and other related services. Multiple operators in the Middle East and China have started to deploy 5G-A three-carrier component (3CC) aggregation networks at scale targeting 5 Gbit/s downlink rates, and many operators are introducing a new experience-based monetization model as they transition to 5G-A.

During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stands E10 and E50 in Hall N1 of the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

2024 will mark the first year of commercial 5.5G, and F5.5G gigabit optical network deployment has already begun. Synergies across networks, cloud, and intelligence are set to give rise to pervasive intelligent applications and increasingly diverse user experiences. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, Huawei will dive into exciting topics at this year’s MWC Shanghai, like how to amplify 5G’s success in the 5.5G era and how to tap into the potential of operator revenue growth to bring us even faster to the intelligent world. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwcs2024.

