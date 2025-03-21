Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Nanomi Receives CMO Award for Life Science Leadership in Drug Delivery

21 Marzo 2025

MUMBAI, India and Oldenzaal, Netherlands, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nanomi B.V., a Dutch subsidiary of the global pharma major Lupin Limited, today announced that it has won the prestigious CMO Award for Life Science Leadership in Drug Delivery, during the Drug, Chemical and Associated Technologies Association (DCAT) week at New York.

Nanomi’s pioneering approach in drug delivery has set new benchmarks in the industry, and this award serves as a motivation to continue its mission to revolutionize healthcare.

Dr. Shahin Fesharaki, Global Chief Scientific Officer, Lupin, said, “This recognition underscores our dedication to advancing science and highlights Nanomi’s pioneering efforts in drug delivery. We remain committed to innovation that enables the delivery of high-quality medicines that significantly improve patient outcomes.”

Established in 2011, the CMO Leadership Awards are presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect with research by Orientation Marketing and recognize top outsourcing partners, based on the feedback from sponsor companies who outsource manufacturing. This year is the first year that the CMO Leadership Award is juried.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women’s health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 23,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries – Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn  https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin. 

To know more about Nanomi, visit www.nanomi.com or follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/nanomi.

 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461104/4811288/Lupin_Logo.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647166/Nanomi_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nanomi-receives-cmo-award-for-life-science-leadership-in-drug-delivery-302407914.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Nations League – L’Italia si affida alla storia per battere la Germania Trionfo azzurro a Dortmund, come nel 2006, a 4,25 su Sisal.it

21 Marzo 2025
Roma, 21 marzo 2025 – Un’impresa. Questo serve all’Italia di Luciano Spalletti per ribaltare il p…

Scuola. Pro Vita Famiglia: bene Valditara su stop ‘neolingua Lgbt’

21 Marzo 2025
21 marzo 2025. Pro Vita & Famiglia esprime piena soddisfazione per il divieto giunto dal Mini…

CNE- Federimprese Europa : apertura nuove sedi provinciali in Calabria e Sicilia a sostegno delle imprese del meridione

21 Marzo 2025
– 21 marzo 2025. Il direttivo nazionale CNE- Federimprese Europa ha comunicato l’ apertura di s…

Consulta. Pro Vita Famiglia: su adozioni privilegiare famiglie con padre e madre

21 Marzo 2025
21 marzo 2025. La sentenza della Corte Costituzionale che consente a una persona single di propor…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI