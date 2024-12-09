Nanoprecise Sci Corp. Appoints Kevin Clark as Chief Evangelist Officer to Lead Global Brand Expansion

9 Dicembre 2024

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nanoprecise Sci Corp., the leader in Energy-Centered Predictive Maintenance solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Kevin Clark as its new Chief Evangelist Officer. With over two decades of leadership experience in technology, industrial innovation and AI, Kevin brings a wealth of expertise that will be instrumental in accelerating Nanoprecise’s growth, while educating the global market on the power of Energy-Centered Maintenance (ECM).

Prior to Nanoprecise, Kevin was at Falkonry where he most recently served as Vice President of Time Series AI. In this role, he led Marketing, Customer Success, and AI Strategy, driving industrial thought leadership and market growth. His extensive experience in the AI and IoT spaces will play a critical role in communicating Nanoprecise’s innovative solutions and expanding its influence in key industries.

Kevin has spearheaded efforts in major companies to expand the IoT and predictive analytics footprint. At Fortive, Kevin led several global initiatives to innovate and expand asset management, IoT and predictive analytics footprint while at Fluke Reliability and Accruent, serving as Vice President IoT and Global Vice President, Product and Industry Marketing, respectively. His leadership in combining hardware, software, and services transformed business models, drove significant revenue growth and established global market leadership. Kevin’s proven track record in strategic product development, go-to-market strategies, and driving customer success will be a tremendous asset to Nanoprecise as the company continues to grow its global footprint and enhance its ECM approach.

“Kevin’s appointment marks an exciting chapter in our company’s growth,” said Sunil Vedula, Founder and CEO of Nanoprecise. “His unique combination of AI, IoT, and industrial expertise, paired with his strategic leadership, will help us accelerate our mission to optimize asset management and energy efficiency across industries. Kevin’s experience in fostering innovation, driving thought leadership, and expanding business reach aligns perfectly with Nanoprecise’s goals, and we look forward to the tremendous value he will bring to the team and our customers.”

Kevin shared his excitement for joining Nanoprecise, stating, “I am thrilled to be joining a company that is transforming asset management through Energy-Centered Maintenance. Nanoprecise’s solutions have the potential to drive significant change across industries by improving asset reliability, optimizing energy use, and reducing CO2 emissions. I look forward to helping Nanoprecise scale and reach new heights while continuing to innovate and lead the way in predictive maintenance technology.”

About Nanoprecise Sci Corp.

Nanoprecise Sci Corp. provides end-to-end predictive maintenance solutions that leverage IoT and AI technology to monitor and optimize energy consumption, equipment health, and operational efficiency. Focused on Energy-Centered Maintenance (ECM), Nanoprecise helps organizations in various industries improve asset reliability, reduce CO2 emissions, and minimize unplanned downtime.

