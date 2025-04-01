Nasuni Appoints Sam King as Chief Executive Officer

1 Aprile 2025

Company positions itself for next phase of growth through continued innovation

BOSTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform for hybrid cloud environments, today announced the appointment of Sam King as Chief Executive Officer. She succeeds Paul Flanagan who is retiring after eight years in the role. As part of this planned transition Flanagan will remain on the Board of Directors serving as Non-Executive Chairman.

Nasuni is coming off another strong yearof growth in revenue, customers, and employees, as well as innovative platform enhancements. In his eight years as CEO of Nasuni, Flanagan grew the company to be a leader of the rapidly growing file data platform market, successfully introduced differentiated product innovations, integrated key acquisitions to extend the company’s product portfolio, and built an award-winning workplace culture.

“I am thrilled to welcome Sam to Nasuni as our new CEO,” said Flanagan. “We could not have found a more qualified person or a better cultural fit to lead Nasuni in its next phase of growth. The executive team and I are committed to working with Sam to make this transition as seamless as possible and ensure Nasuni continues to make our customers successful and our company a great place to work.”

King’s appointment marks the next chapter in Nasuni’s continual commitment to driving innovation and exceeding customer expectations. She is a proven technology executive who previously served as the CEO of Veracode from 2019 to 2024. King joined Veracode in 2006 and helped the company successfully scale to a category-leading application security platform. Her experience includes executive leadership roles in product, M&A and corporate strategy and she is a recognized thought leader in the cybersecurity and technology sectors, having been honored as EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year for New England and Executive of the Year by the Executive Women’s Forum.

“I am honored to join Nasuni as CEO at such an exciting time for the company,” said King. “I want to thank Paul for his outstanding leadership and congratulate the Nasuni team on successfully disrupting the legacy enterprise storage market with their transformative unified file data platform. As enterprises navigate the triple challenge of AI adoption, accelerated cloud migration, and supporting distributed workforces, Nasuni’s role as the trusted data custodian is increasingly vital. The future belongs to organizations with data strategies that deliver seamless collaboration while maintaining strong security and performance—precisely where Nasuni excels. I am energized to build on our exceptional relationships with customers and partners, understanding their needs while accelerating our product innovation. Together, we will advance Nasuni’s platform to anticipate market requirements, cementing our leadership position while empowering customers to unlock unprecedented value from their data assets.”

For more information on Nasuni and its transformative unified file data platform, visit: www.nasuni.com.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a unified file data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data, combining storage and data services into a single hybrid cloud solution.

Nasuni’s approach enables business resiliency and better data management, while providing solutions that drive IT efficiency – cutting infrastructure costs by up to 65%. Its best-in-class solution also eliminates the need for additional cybersecurity measures or separate backup and disaster recovery. The Nasuni File Data Platform replaces the friction associated with legacy infrastructure with optimized infrastructure flow, supporting modern enterprise expectations for data analytics and business insights.

Nasuni helps businesses transform data from an obstacle into an opportunity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning the manufacturing, media and advertising, construction (AEC), consumer brands, and energy industries. Its corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

