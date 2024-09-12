NCCN Commits to Sharing Award-Winning Resources for People with Cancer in Spanish and Other Languages

12 Settembre 2024

Translations are underway for the entire library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients to empower people with cancer and caregivers worldwide to make informed treatment decisions that are best for them.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading cancer centers—and the NCCN Foundation® proudly announce plans to make every book in the library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® available in Spanish; with select editions available in additional languages as well.

NCCN publishes the NCCN Guidelines for Patients library through funding from the NCCN Foundation. It now features more than 70 books with easy-to-understand information about prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care for nearly every type of cancer. The patient guidelines are based on the continuously updated, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations from the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) which are used by health care providers worldwide. They have been recognized with numerous awards as a trustworthy and user-friendly source of information for people with cancer.

The NCCN Guidelines for Patients are available to view or download for free online at NCCN.org/patientguidelines or via the NCCN Patient Guides for Cancer App. Non-English editions can also be found at NCCN.org/global. Printed books are available for a nominal fee via Amazon.

“Our commitment to making sure every patient guideline is available in Spanish showcases our dedication to ensuring everyone can access high-quality cancer care resources,” said Gena Cook, Founder & CEO, Kaliper Health, Chair, NCCN Foundation Board of Directors. “Our work is already well underway, with at least 20 books available in Spanish right now, and more to come. We have a list of additional high-priority languages based on global population representation. We want to make sure this vital information is understandable for everyone who needs it worldwide, including non-English speakers with cancer within the United States.”

All translations are completed by interpreters who specialize in medical texts and understand the nuances of healthcare information. In addition to Spanish, there are currently NCCN Guidelines for Patients available in:

“The NCCN Guidelines for Patients were accessed more than 1.4 million times last year with about a fifth of those users located outside the United States,” said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. “We always strive to improve how we deliver crucial health guidance and expand the reach for any resources that can help us improve and facilitate quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care worldwide.”

Patrick Delaney, Executive Director, NCCN Foundation, added: “The NCCN Foundation is fortunate to be able to collaborate with a diverse group of international organizations who recognize the need for equitable access to cancer patient information. We are incredibly grateful for the philanthropic support that makes it possible for us to offer these essential resources free-of-charge for all who need them.”

The NCCN website also features several resources for people facing cancer and caregivers, including live and recorded webinars, suggested questions to ask health care providers, links to advocacy and support groups, and much more. Visit NCCN.org/patients to learn more or go to NCCNFoundation.org to help support the mission.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer NetworkThe National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

About the NCCN FoundationThe NCCN Foundation empowers people with cancer and their caregivers by delivering unbiased expert guidance from the world’s leading cancer experts through the library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® and other patient education resources. The NCCN Foundation is also committed to advancing cancer treatment by funding the nation’s promising young investigators at the forefront of cancer research. For more information about the NCCN Foundation, visit nccnfoundation.org.

