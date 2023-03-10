app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

NCODA International Executive Council to Advance Medically Integrated Oncology Worldwide

Marzo 10, 2023

– CAZENOVIA, N.Y., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NCODA a non-profit organization whose Mission is to empower the medically-integrated oncology team to deliver positive, patient-centered outcomes is proud to announce the formation of its International Executive Council (IEC). The IEC will provide insight and leadership to NCODA regarding meeting the ever-changing needs of oncology patients and healthcare professionals around the world.

NCODA is a leading non-profit organization (NY, USA) dedicated to improving the quality of cancer care and promoting the highest standards in the field of oncology practice.

The formation of the IEC is a significant step in NCODA’s Mission to improve cancer care on a global scale. The council includes leaders from diverse regions of the world. These leaders will share their unique perspectives and collaborate on global initiatives.

“The IEC will provide a forum for international collaboration and knowledge sharing, enabling us to learn from each other and work together to improve the care of cancer patients worldwide,” said Michael Reff, RPh, MBA, Founder and Executive Director of NCODA.

The IEC is Chaired by Dr. Marko Skelin, MPharm, PhD, Deputy Director of General Hospital Sibenik in Zagreb, Croatia. Dr. Skelin, along with NCODA executive leadership, will oversee the council’s activities, including the development of global educational resources, the promotion of best practices, and the implementation of global initiatives to improve cancer care.

“Global collaboration in cancer care is crucial to decrease inequities in cancer care between different countries in order to improve the outcomes that are truly important to our patients, such as survival and quality of life,” said Skelin, MPharm, PhD.

International Executive Council members include (view bios): 

The launch of the IEC marks a significant milestone in NCODA’s commitment to advancing the practice of oncology pharmacy and improving cancer care worldwide.

For more information about NCODA and the International Executive Council, please visit www.ncoda.org.

Media Contact:Name: Katie EdmistonEmail: Katie.Edmiston@ncoda.org 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765941/NCODA_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ncoda-international-executive-council-to-advance-medically-integrated-oncology-worldwide-301768287.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Caffè Diem, riferimento in Italia e nel mondo per la vendita online di cialde, capsule compatibili e originali, caffè in grani e macchine

(Adnkronos) – Avellino, 10 marzo 2023. Caffè Diem è lo shop online per chi vuole comprare caffè i…

Patentino drone A1/A3 e A2: come prenderli direttamente online da casa al prezzo più basso del mercato

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 10 Marzo 2023. Il drone è ormai un apparecchio elettronico di gran moda, ch…

Trasporto auto per privato con bisarca come soluzione di risparmio e zero stress

(Adnkronos) – Cosenza, 10/03/2023 – Trasportare la propria auto è la parte più complicata di un t…

Concessione e gestione di qualità dello stabilimento balneare: l’urgenza della Certificazione ISO 13009 secondo la ICP srl

(Adnkronos) – 10/03/2023, Bari. Secondo la ICP srl la ISO 13009 potrà essere determinante per l’o…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl