NetBet bolsters casino games offering with addition of Nazionale Elettronica as a provider

10 Febbraio 2025

– ROME, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetBet Italy, a leading online gaming platform, has increased its casino games offering by adding Nazionale Elettronica as a provider.

NetBet Italy is renowned for having one of the most extensive and diverse casino game libraries in the industry and this newest partnership is yet more evidence of their continued mission to deliver the best iGaming service to its loyal customers.

Nazionale Elettronica, an Italian company based in Faenza, is one of the fastest growing casino game providers in the industry, with all their products made 100% in Italy.

With experienced programmers and the highest safety standards, they are committed to delivering a top-quality gaming experience through the creation of gaming software and online technology platforms, all of which are specific to the iGaming market.

NetBet Italy customers will have access to Nazionale Elettronica’s best casino games, including brilliant titles such as Lucrezia, Madame Fortuna and Haunted Kingdom.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: “Adding Nazionale Elettronica as a provider is yet another huge moment in the growth of NetBet Italy and a moment for us as a company to celebrate. This latest partnership deal is also another example of our commitment to offering customers the best possible service – and we feel certain our players will enjoy everything Nazionale Elettronica has to offer.”

For more information contact pr@netbet.com.

Notes to editors

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

