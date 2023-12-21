NetBet Casino Italy partners with Platipus

Dicembre 21, 2023

ROME, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetBet Italy, a leading online gaming operator, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Platipus, a prominent online software provider in the iGaming industry. This partnership aims to elevate Italian players’ gaming experience by introducing Platipus’ best games to NetBet Italy’s vast portfolio.

Platipus is a premium online Casino games developer that has already been nominated for multiple industry awards for its excellent software since its founding in 2014. Most recently, the company was nominated for the Slot Provider of the Year and Game of the Year Awards at the 2021 International Gaming Awards.

This new partnership is a great opportunity to showcase Platipus’s ingenuity and talent to Italian players. With over 99 titles to choose from, their customers are spoiled for choice when it comes to having fun.

While there are plenty of games to enjoy, NetBet Italy’s customers will be able to indulge the very best that Platipus has to offer, including Wild Spin, 7 & Hot Fruits and Leprechaun’s Coins. Each game will offer an experience that will be as entertaining as it is different from the rest.

NetBet Italy is renowned for its ongoing commitments to delivering exceptional gaming experiences and responsible gambling. The new partnership allows the operator to reinforce its position as a major player in the iGaming industry, as well as one that aims to constantly provide players with excellent entertainment in a responsible way.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “We are delighted to partner with Platipus and bring their unique and entertaining games to our players in Italy. Their commitment to delivering an exceptional gaming experience to all customers makes them perfect for a mutually valuable relationship that will benefit everyone involved.”

NetBet Italy players can now explore the thrilling new titles from Platipus by visiting the official NetBet Italy website.

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.itNetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it