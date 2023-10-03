app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

NetBet Italy and Hacksaw Gaming join forces in Italy

Ottobre 3, 2023

ROME, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetBet Italy – a leading online gambling platform in Italy – announced its latest partnership with Hacksaw Gaming, a premium supplier of online casino games. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in NetBet Italy’s ongoing commitment to offering its players an unparalleled gaming experience.

As part of this partnership, NetBet Italy will integrate a wide range of Hacksaw Gaming’s acclaimed titles into its gaming portfolio. Players can now enjoy the thrilling gameplay and immersive graphics of games such as Wanted Dead or Wild, Joker Bombs, and Hand of Anubis, plus many more.

The addition of these Hacksaw Gaming titles to the NetBet Italy platform underscores the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences to its players. By expanding its portfolio with these exciting and diverse games, NetBet Italy continues to solidify its position as a premier destination for online casino enthusiasts.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “We are delighted about this partnership, as it allows us to combine Hacksaw’s expertise and passion for the gaming industry with our desire to provide our players with memorable and thrilling gameplay experiences.”

About NetBet.itNetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

NetBet Italia e Hacksaw Gaming si uniscono per il mercato italiano

ROME, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La piattaforma di gioco online leader nel nostro Paese,…

PA Media Group Acquires Leading Horse Racing Data Company, iRace Media

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PA Media Group extends global racing position with acquisiti…

LEO Pharma Connects Affiliates with Veeva Vault Safety to Transform Safety Operations

Medical dermatology leader eliminates data silos and gains real-time oversight BARCELONA, Spain, …

Bybit Unveils AI-Enabled Futures Martingale Bot to Optimize Trading Strategies and Lower Average Costs

(Adnkronos) – DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 3 October 2023 – Bybit, the world’s …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl