NetBet Italy and WorldMatch join forces

Luglio 4, 2023

NetBet Italy offers its platform to host selected WorldMatch games

ROME, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetBet is a popular online casino with a rich history and a strong following, offering a tailored experience to markets around the world. With over two decades as one of the world’s favourite online casinos, NetBet never misses a beat and is eager to partner with the best operators in the field and continue expanding its games library.

NetBet Italy has recently partnered with exciting provider WorldMatch to bring a handpicked selection of its impressive slot portfolio to NetBet players. WorldMatch will initially provide some of its best-performing titles, among them Pussycats’ Valley and Super Clue. In addition, to boost the operator’s performance, the offer will also include several branded games that are part of the SlotBAR® catalogue.

SlotBAR® is the brand that identifies the online games born from the partnership between WorldMatch and the most important producers of AWP and VLT games for the Italian market. Before the end of the year all top WorldMatch performing titles will be available on NetBet casino site.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “WorldMatch are the perfect pairing for NetBet Italy, as their catalogue boasts games that players at all levels can enjoy.”

“As we continue to grow our brand, we’re excited for our players to enjoy everything in their current portfolio as well as future releases that we know are soon to arrive”.

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it