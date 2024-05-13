New Global News and Publishing Platform Gnomi Launches Paid Journalism Program

13 Maggio 2024

Gnomi App Launches an unprecedented paid program providing journalists with an opportunity to share their opinion and build their global audience.

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today the groundbreaking Gnomi global aggregated news app, dedicated to empowering global conversations by enabling transparent information sharing, launches its Paid Journalism Program. The bold new initiative invites established independent writers, journalists and thought leaders to share and monetize original content on the platform.

This content will complement Gnomi’s core global news stream, which utilizes machine learning technology to translate news, sourced from 22 top GDP countries, into more than 11 languages in real time.

Starting today, Gnomi’s Paid Journalism Program is accepting applications from experienced writers, journalists and thought leaders, who have cultivated a digital community with their expertise and are seeking avenues to share original content from their unique point of view. Writers can contribute across a broad range of categories, such as Health, Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Business, Lifestyle, and Science, and more while adhering to basic community guidelines. The Gnomi team will review each application carefully and inform the applicant of their status within 2-5 business days. Once accepted, the writer can negotiate a fair rate per article.

“The media industry is facing an unprecedented crisis, with sweeping layoffs leaving talented journalists in a state of uncertainty, but Gnomi believes that great writing and the voices of talented writers should not be held back by the limitations of traditional publishing,” says Eva Cicinyte, CEO and founder of Gnomi App.”We believe in the power of independent journalism and have built a cutting-edge platform that empowers writers to take control of their content, connect directly with their audience, and earn money at the same time. We’re putting power back in the hands of the journalist. What better way to showcase the value of our platform? We hope to grow our Gnomi community by growing the individual audiences of a vibrant network of writers, who are passionate about storytelling.”

Highlights of Gnomi’s Paid Journalism Program:

Link to Gnomi’s Paid Journalism application: https://www.gnomi.com/journalismprogram

About Gnomi: Gnomi App is a global platform that serves as both a global news streaming service (with sources in 22 top GDP countries, translated into more than 11 languages in real time) and a publishing platform, creating an innovative space for informed discussions with a wealth of diverse perspectives. The platform formally launched on May 3, 2024.

Contact:Tracy PaulTracy Paul & Company, Inc. Direct: 917-693-9139 www.tracypaul.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410447/Gnomi_Logo.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410448/Gnomi_Screens.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-global-news-and-publishing-platform-gnomi-launches-paid-journalism-program-302143057.html