New product line in the professional category: Gigaset presents IP desktop phone portfolio

26 Settembre 2024

BOCHOLT, Germany, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Gigaset, Europe’s market leader for DECT phones, is expanding its product portfolio in the professional category with 3 new IP desk phones. Together with the single- and multi-cells as well as handsets manufactured in Germany, Gigaset now offers a seamless, comprehensive product range for professional users in the office-, service- and industrial environment.

To complete its own ecosystem, Gigaset integrates selected products from the VTech family. In April this year, Gigaset has been acquired by the Hong Kong-based electronics manufacturer VTech Holdings Limited. With its VTech, AT&T and Snom brands, the Group has been an important player in the international telecommunications environment for many years.

The three new devices will be refined by the joint research and development team and adapted to Gigaset’s structures. For example, the modern desk phones will be connected to Gigaset’s own backend services, which are hosted and managed in Germany. In addition, the renowned Gigaset service level applies with local pre- and post-sales support.

The new IP phones will be launched in all European markets at the beginning of 2025 and will be available exclusively from all certified Gigaset Professional distributors. They range from a compact all-rounder device to a WIFI-connected premium model with a 5″ LCD color display.

“Gigaset will thus become a one-stop store for our professional resellers and enable our partners to offer a broader range of solutions with faster market access,” says Ralf Lueb, Senior Vice President Global Sales.

For more detailed information on the products follow the link below:https://www.gigaset.com/pro/hq_en/cms/home/new-product-launch.html

About Gigaset: Gigaset Technologies GmbH, headquartered in Bocholt (NRW), is Europe’s leading manufacturer of cordless DECT phones and offers a wide range of communication solutions for consumers and business customers, including smartphones ‘Made in Germany’. Since its acquisition by VTech Holdings Limited in April 2024, Gigaset has been continuously expanding and optimizing its portfolio to meet the current needs of its customers.

Visit us at www.gigaset.com for more information.

