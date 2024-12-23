New Report: What rises in the East and goes down in the West? Ambition to lead

23 Dicembre 2024

– BRUSSELS, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Professionals in Western countries are less ambitious and less interested in work than their ‘Global South’ peers, a new global study by Amrop, a leading global executive search and leadership consulting firm, reveals.

“The drive and ambition in India, Brazil, and China highlight a contrast with the aging societies in the West. As Western nations also face a scarcity of qualified professionals, the ambition of their workforce becomes a decisive factor for growth, economic success, and wealth preservation,” states Annika Farin, Global Chair at Amrop. “Stakeholders should encourage entrepreneurship and foster interest in both professional and personal growth in workers.”

Notably, 92% of Indians and 87% of Brazilians say they enjoy working, while the sentiment is lower in Germany (71%), the US (69%), and the UK (68%), as well as other European countries. Significant variations emerge in how respondents prioritize their careers: 84% in India assert that a successful career is crucial for a good life, with high agreement also in China (71%) and Brazil (70%). Conversely, only 43% in Germany, 40% in France and 37% in Poland share this perspective. In other Western countries such as the US and UK, over half of respondents consider their careers vital for a good life.

India Leads with Impressive Work Ethic and Work-Life Balance

However, divergent work ethics surfaced among Western countries as well, with 70% in the US prioritizing hard work, contrasting starkly with the 35% in France who share the same belief. In this context, India leads at 75%, surpassing Brazil (55%) and China (63%). Chinese professionals also lean more towards career over private life. Work hours reveal distinctions: 46% in China and 42% in India are willing to work over 40 hours, while 29% in the UK, 27% in Germany and only 16% in France, are open to longer working hours. At the same time 73% in India and 59% in China assert that they have a healthy work-life balance, contrasting with 45% in France and 49% in Germany.

“This observation is intriguing. Working fewer hours doesn’t necessarily improve one’s perception of work-life balance. If any connection exists, it appears to be the other way around – professionals willing to work longer hours also seem to have a greater sense of work-life balance. In Europe, especially, we need follow-up studies to find out where these sentiments are coming from, so we know how to reignite the passion for work,” says Farin.

The Lack of Leadership Ambition Extends to Politics

Further results from the survey show that the Global South countries demonstrate a higher aspiration for leadership roles and entrepreneurial ventures. Notably, 76% in India express a desire to run or manage a company, followed by 66% in Brazil and 54% in China. In contrast, the UK (52%), the US (49%), France (37%), and Germany (36%) trail in these aspirations. The global lack of leadership ambition extends to politics, with respondents deeming it the least desirable career across most countries. Only 19% express a motivation to make a positive impact, with 51% prioritizing financial stability and 39% aiming for a specific lifestyle.

Looking at these results, Farin emphasizes a further concern, “In surveying individuals with at least a bachelor’s degree across various countries, our results prompt a crucial question: If most professionals lack ambition for high-level leadership, who will shape the future of economies and societies? Our societies rely on people, their expertise, and motivation. Are we approaching a future where we question not only corporate leadership but also national leadership?”

About the Survey

An online survey was conducted and gathered insights from 8,000 participants, with 1,000 respondents from each of the following countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Poland, the US, and the UK.

The survey aimed for representativeness across these diverse nations, capturing perspectives from individuals aged 20 to 60 (Gen Z: 20-26, Young Millennials: 27-34, Old Millennials: 35-42, Gen X: 43-60), all possessing at least a bachelor’s degree. Where applicable, reported results represent the top two answer sets (strongly agree/agree).

