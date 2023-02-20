app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

New World Record! Risen Energy HJT Hyper-ion Solar Module’s Power is 741.456W and the Efficiency is 23.89%

Febbraio 20, 2023

– NINGBO, China, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Risen Energy announced that its HJT series solar module Hyper-ion has achieved a maximum power of 741.456W and a module efficiency of 23.89%. The results were verified by TÜV SÜD, a global provider of testing, inspection and certification services. This is an improvement from Risen Energy’s previous record of 23.65% module efficiency achieved in December 2021, hence setting a new record for the highest power and highest module efficiency of HJT solar modules.

This improvement in efficiency is due to technological innovations like ultra-thin wafer, zero busbar technology, Hyper-link interconnection and encapsulation material. The module also features an extremely stable temperature coefficient and a high bifaciality of up to 85% ±10%, capable of maintaining its power output above 90% after 30 years of use. The module is backed by Risen Energy’s industry-leading 100μm ultra-thin cell technology and low-temperature process, resulting in a carbon footprint value (CFP) lower than 400kg eq CO2/kWc which is far below the market average.

Even Liu, Risen Energy’s senior R&D director said: “as the latest HJT product, Hyper-ion has the best combination of both improvement and reductions – high power and high power generation, high efficiency and reliability, low degradation and low temperature coefficient, low CFP and low LCOE. Risen Energy will continue to innovate and improve our products to promote the era of carbon neutrality.”

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-world-record-risen-energy-hjt-hyper-ion-solar-modules-power-is-741-456w-and-the-efficiency-is-23-89-301749505.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Angel Yeast Announces Plans to Beef up Supply and Innovation Capabilities In Response to Increasing Global Yeast Demand

YICHANG, China, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The rising demand for yeast-based products over the…

Con Scalapay è possibile destagionalizzare le vendite

(Adnkronos) – I dati raccolti da Mirabilandia parlano chiaro: in bassa stagione si registra un +3…

Iran International TV Channel closes London studios, citing security threats

– LONDON, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After a significant escalation in state-backed threats f…

Leading cargo airline group Asia Cargo Network starts its MENA operations from Bahrain

– The 135 million USD JV operations started with two aircrafts and plans are on track to deploy u…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl