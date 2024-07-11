Newest Version of LifeSphere® Regulatory Platform Allows Organizations to Leverage Latest GenAI Technology

11 Luglio 2024

End-to-end functionality helps cut skyrocketing costs of compliance & removes workflow inefficiencies

BOSTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ArisGlobal, an innovative technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced the launch of its new LifeSphere® Regulatory platform, a unified platform for end-to-end regulatory affairs management. The platform simplifies and reinvents the regulatory workflow processes, allowing organizations to improve visibility and data quality.

The new LifeSphere Regulatory Platform ecosystem of products includes:

Industry leaders utilizing LifeSphere Regulatory can further power the platforms’ capabilities with LifeSphere NavaX, ArisGlobal’s next-generation cognitive computing engine, to leverage the latest GenAI and LLM features.

Today, early adopters can leverage GenAI and LLM enhancements that are driving upwards of 50% efficiency gains, including:

In 2023, ArisGlobal launched LifeSphere NavaX, which is now able to power LifeSphere Regulatory for GenAI functionality today – and for future roadmap use cases.

Commenting on the launch, Ann-Marie Orange, CIO & Global Head of R&D shares, “With more than 35 years of experience in life sciences technology, ArisGlobal is the only technology company offering strong Safety, Regulatory, and Quality Management solutions powered with next-generation cognitive computing, delivering unmatched interoperability across the R&D IT ecosystem. Over the last 18 months ArisGlobal has made significant investment in the strategic acquisitions of Amplexor Life Sciences and SPORIFY, along with technology R&D – and we’re not stopping.”

She continues, “For current LifeSphere Regulatory customers, the new platform will provide an enhanced experience and the ability to deploy the latest technologies, all with simple migration. For organizations looking to drive ROI with a new technology approach to Regulatory Affairs, LifeSphere Regulatory is the most advanced option and a real gamechanger for this industry. The enhanced platform truly revolutionizes critical Regulatory processes and drives better outcomes for life sciences organizations by readying organizations for GenAI and LLM use cases — we’re thrilled to relaunch LifeSphere Regulatory to the market.”

ArisGlobal, with a series of new product innovations, is the first life sciences R&D technology company to unveil targeted solutions that make impactful use of GenAI in the industry. The company continues to host the industry-leading GenAI Council, convening top pharmaceutical executives, academia, and AI thought leaders to further fuel adoption of next-generation technologies across life sciences.

