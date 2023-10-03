app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

NEWTON CINEMA, in partnership with Mani Ratnam’s MADRAS TALKIES, presents the World Premiere of ‘PARADISE’, Kim Jiseok Award Nominee.

Ottobre 3, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prasanna Vithanage’s film ‘PARADISE’ is a groundbreaking venture, marking the very first collaboration between Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and the Malayalam film industry.

 

‘PARADISE’ portrays the scenario of 2022 Sri Lanka during its financial crisis, where surging inflation leads to food, medication, and fuel shortages, resulting in blackouts and public unrest. This narrative takes viewers on a gripping rollercoaster of love, deceit, and crime. Against this backdrop, PARADISE tells the story of a TV producer and his wife, a vlogger, who arrive in the hill country of Sri Lanka to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary. However, when things take an unexpected turn, conflicts deepen, revealing cracks in their relationship.

Director Vithanage comments, “In the face of crisis, an individual’s true nature emerges. I aim to explore life’s realities, their effects on relationships, and highlight disparities in race, status, justice, and gender. Through the characters’ struggles with societal and personal conflicts, a deeper truth about human nature is revealed.”

“‘PARADISE’ is a fast-paced and thrilling cinematic experience that will entertain and astonish,” enthused Anto Chittilappilly, Newton Cinema Producer and CEO.

Madras Talkies, Producer Siva Ananth comments, “‘PARADISE’ is full of nuanced insights and subtle cinematic flourishes from a master filmmaker. It is studded with remarkable performances from a top notch cast and crew. We are delighted to present this film under our banner. “

The film stars Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando, and Mahendra Perera, with Rajeev Ravi as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as the editor, Tapas Nayak as the sound designer, and “K” as the music director.

Roshan Mathew shared, “Director Vithanage proposed, ‘Let’s delve into the human psyche together.’ This exploration is what he fostered throughout the shoot.  I believe my character, Kesav, embodies elements of human nature that resides in everyone.”

Darshana Rajendran, who portrayed Amritha, said, ” I recognized my character as captivatingly complex. Her strong convictions often remain unspoken, revealing themselves more in solitary moments than in her verbal communication. I embraced this as a unique opportunity to lead the audience through Amritha’s profound transformation.”

The World Premiere of ‘PARADISE’ is set for October 7th, 2023, at Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

For more information, please visit:

Website | Instagram| X| Facebook| LinkedIn| YouTube

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236486/Paradise_Poster_1.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194457/4239277/Newton_Cinema_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newton-cinema-in-partnership-with-mani-ratnams-madras-talkies-presents-the-world-premiere-of-paradise-kim-jiseok-award-nominee-301944536.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Locus Robotics Brings Innovative AMR Solutions to Italy and Poland

Award-winning, AI-driven, AMR solution expands European footprint, doubles warehouse productivity…

Crown Prosecution Service for England and Wales Taps DXC Technology for Workplace Transformation

Multi-year contract will improve user experiences across service desk and IT support DXC to innov…

Il salmone Norvegese è l’alleato perfetto per l’arrivo della stagione più fredda

(Adnkronos) – Un pesce sano, gustoso e ricco di nutrienti che aiuta a proteggere e rafforzare l’o…

OnShop: pagamenti online accessibili a tutti

(Adnkronos) – • OnShop è il primo Digital Cash, una rivoluzionaria soluzione di pagamento che eli…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl